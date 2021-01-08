Fox to debut ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ mini animated shorts before NFL game starting tomorrow

All images used in this article are from FOXFLASH, Fox’s press release site. Dogs Playing Poker ©2021 by Fox Media LLC. They are used with their permission, as they are publicity images.

If you thought Fox Animation was finished or doomed, well no, they’re not. They’re debuting mini-shorts from Denis Leary (Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner) to precede tomorrow’s NFL wild card game, and they will continue into the weeks before. Personally I’m sort of interested in this. I’m not a huge sports fan, but I’ve been wanting to see all of Fox’s new cartoon content. And I hope one of them will take off. But for all your sports fans, this might be up your alley. The first short will air tomorrow at 1pm PDT and the second short will air on Sunday, January 17. This was also just announced a few hours ago, so the project must have been very secret.

From Bento Box Entertainment, Dogs Playing Poker centers on five dog friends – Brownie (Leary), Daphne (Elaine Hendrix, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll), Ditka (Roy Wood, Jr., The Daily Show), Froyo (Bobby Kelly, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll) and Stan (Adam Ferrara, Rescue Me) – as they banter about football and other timely sports topics. I’m sure there will be satire on current sports events and COVID and all that stuff as well. Longer versions of the shorts will be on FOXNOW and Hulu the next day.

“If only FOX thought of spawning a new animated series from vignettes like this 30+ years ago … imagine the possibilities!” joked Thorn. “By pairing Dogs Playing Poker and FOX NFL, we have a unique opportunity to incubate content from top-tier talent in Denis, Jim, Jack, Rob and Howard, and introduce new characters of what might become the next building block of our iconic animation brand in a smart and strategic way.”

Leary added, “At long last FOX lets America find out what we dogs think about football. Spoiler alert: we’re very upset there isn’t a single NFL team named after a canine. Cats, horses, birds – even dolphins – all have their own teams. Not one dog! Throw us a bone, guys. Literally and figuratively.”

This is one of Fox’s new methods of trying to bring back animation. Throughout the past year and a half, we’ve gotten 3 new animated series from Fox, Bless the Harts, Duncanville, and The Great North, all of which debuted to positive critical reviews. They also have Housebroken and Dan Harmon’s (Community, Rick and Morty) secret new project coming real soon.

