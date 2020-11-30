Recipe Exchange: Autumn & Winter Drinks

Thanksgiving is behind us, the weather has turned, and it’s time to warm the cockles of our hearts. We’ve already covered Spring & Summer drinks, and now it’s time to give us your best Autumn & Winter Drinks for the colder months. Non-alcoholic drinks are just as welcome as their boozy brethren!

Do you make them with tea, coffee, or cocoa? Is there a special liquor you like to use in this part of the calendar? Any special drinks for New Year’s Eve? When posting your recipes, make sure to outline the ingredients, directions, and any special notes about it you might have. Cheers!

Here’s a recipe that’s always a hit at winter parties – you know, once we’re able to have them again.

Hot Buttered Rum

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups powdered sugar

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Spiced rum

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions:

1) Cream the butter and brown sugar together with mixer on medium speed until well-blended.

2) Beat in the cream and powdered sugar, alternating each until blended.

3) Beat in spices.

4) To serve, mix a giant heaping spoonful with hot water and stir until it dissolves. Add spiced rum (and whipped cream, if desired).

Notes:

-You can experiment with the spices and spice levels. A dash of cardamom is always welcome.

-Keep in refrigerator (until expiration date of heavy cream) or store in the freezer for up to 3 months.

-Can also be mixed with coffee or tea.

