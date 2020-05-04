Recipe Exchange: Spring & Summer Drinks

Hey, welcome back, you Culinary Connoisseurs! The Recipe Exchange thread has been dormant for a while, so I’ve offered to take over hosting duties, and humbly offer my services as a bona fide food obsessive.

A few notes up front: My current plan is to post every other Monday at around 12PM (Central). Since we haven’t done our exchange in a while, I’m going to reuse several of the topics that The Duchess Approves originally posted so we can get some fresh takes.

When posting your recipes, it’d be helpful to clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other notes you might have. You know, like a recipe.

Today’s topic: Spring & Summer Drinks! With apologies to those in the Southern Hemisphere, we Northern folk are heavy into these seasonal libations right around now, so post your most refreshing cocktails, be they alcoholic or booze-free.

Here’s a couple from Colonel Mustard’s collection:

The Golden Dragon

Ingredients :

1 part white cranberry juice

1 part lime juice

1 part triple sec

2 parts citron vodka

Directions :

1) Mix and serve chilled.

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

Ingredients :

1 part blueberry vodka

1 part Sprite or 7Up

2 parts lemonade

Fresh blueberries

Directions :

1) Mix together all the liquids.

2) Stir in fresh blueberries.

3) Serve chilled.

