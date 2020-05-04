May TV Preview – Streaming (Please Stop Making New Streaming Platforms. There’s Too Many.)

Amazon

In 2033, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality hotels run by 6 tech firms. Cash-strapped Nora lives in Brooklyn and works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When L.A. party-boy/coder Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.

Starring: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Elizabeth Bowen, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, William B. Davis, Zainab Johnson

Premiered May 1st

HBOMax

Love Life

Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Sasha Compère, Peter Vack, Hope Davis, James LeGros, Scoot McNairy

Premieres May 27th

Craftopia

On Craftopia, 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the ‘Craftrophia.’

Starring: Lauren Riihimaki (LaurDIY)

Premieres May 27th

Legendary

Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status.

Starring: Dashaun Wesley, DJ MikeQ, Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach

Premieres May 27th

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.

Premieres May 27th

The Not Too Late Show With Elmo

Elmo has a new favorite game: he’s hosting a talk show, right from his living room. With Cookie Monster as a sidekick, other Sesame Street pals as backstage crew, and even a House Band, Elmo welcomes real-life performers to his couch to entertain kids and families with music, games, and fun for all ages. Jimmy Fallon stops by to show Elmo the hosting ropes, Lil Nas X shares a catchy song, John Mulaney gets competitive in a tricycle race, and much more—all before Elmo’s bedtime!

Starring: Elmo, Cookie Monster

Premieres May 27th

Hulu

Solar Opposites

Co-created by Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland and McMahan, the series centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Starring: Justin Roiland, Sean Giambroni, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack

Premieres May 8th

The Great

The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.

Starring: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow

Premieres May 15th

Quibi

Barkitecture

The series puts the spotlight on dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved canines with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable. In each episode, the hosts work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.

Starring: Delia Kenza, Tyler Cameron

Apple TV+

Trying

All Nikki and Jason want is a baby- the one thing they can’t have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball families, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

Starring: Esther Smith, Rafe Spall, Imelda Staunton

Premiered May 1st

Central Park

In this animated musical comedy, Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York’s bustling central park, which Owen manages. Now they’ll have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Stanley Tucci

Premieres May 29th

Netflix

Hollywood

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Starring: Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, Jake Picking, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Patti Lupone, Holland Taylor, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, Michelle Krusiec, Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Joe Mantello, Rob Reiner

Premiered May 1st

The Eddy

A musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris that revolves around a club, its owner, the house band and the volatile city that surrounds them.

Starring: André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Tahar Rahim, Leïla Bekhti

Premieres May 8th

Trial By Media

In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, the series explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial. The series features cases reaching across different areas of the law including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

Premieres May 11th

The Big Flower Fight

Ten pairs of florists, sculptors and garden designers face off in a friendly floral fight to see who can build the biggest, boldest garden sculptures.

Premieres May 18th

Sweet Magnolias

Based on the popular series of books, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Starring: Joanna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Brooke Elliott

Premieres May 19th

Dorohedoro

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido’s help. In the Hole, that’s a threat.

Starring: Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondo, Kenyu Horiuchi

Premieres May 28th

Space Force

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Starring: Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake

Premieres May 29th

Blood & Water

After crossing paths at a party, a Cape Town teen sets out to prove whether a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth.

Starring: Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Natasha Thahane

Premieres in May

