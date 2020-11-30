Weekly Games Thread Wants to Give It Up to the Niche

Happy Monday, Avocado players! We’re just about in December, i.e. Awards Season. We’ll soon be starting our own awards shows for the best – and the worst – of 2020’s pop culture. But thinking about them, I had a thought: what about tropes or mechanics or ideas that are a bit too niche to necessarily get one of those big categories?

Here’s the prompt: what video game focused category would you like to add to the Game Awards – or the Tokyo Game Show, or the Pits, or any other gaming award series? What systems or stories or things would you like to see get credited?

Beyond the prompt, of course, have a good time in the thread. I’m excited to hear about the things you got to play on Thanksgiving weekend!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...