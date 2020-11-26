Jeopardy! recap for Nov. 26

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Aaron, a freelance editor;

Zack, a law student; and

Ryan, a legal technology professional. Ryan is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,001.

Outstanding contest in which Aaron took the lead on DD2, but Ryan got first place back and extended it into FJ with $24,400 vs. $14,400 for Zach and $13,000 for Aaron.

DD1 – $1,000 – ART & ARTISTS – This artist called his New York studio “The Factory” (Zack won $1,800.)

DD2 – $1,600 – ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th CENTURY RAIDER? – In 439 the Vandals captured this African city, once Rome’s rival, & used it as a base for raids across the Mediterranean (Aaron won $2,000 from his score of $6,600 vs. $8,200 for Ryan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ZOOLOGY- Stony corals build up their skeletons by drawing in this metallic element from saltwater & secreting limestone around their bodies (Ryan won $5,400 from his total of $13,400 vs. $13,000 for Aaron.)

FJ – RELIGIOUS WORDS – This sacred syllable is sometimes said to be composed of sounds representing Vishnu, Shiva & Brahma

Everyone was correct on FJ. Ryan added $4,401 to win with $28,801 for a two-day total of $48,802.

Triple Stumper of the day: It’s perfectly reasonable that the contestants didn’t get a top-row clue about the A&E star attached to a bestselling book in 2007, Dog the Bounty Hunter.

This day in Trebekistan: Be sure to watch Alex’s moving Thanksgiving message from this episode, which has been posted on social media.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Andy Warhol? DD2 – What is Carthage? DD3 – What is calcium? FJ – What is om?

