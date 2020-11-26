Week 12 NFL Live Thread

I realise this is TheKappa’s turf, but seeing as some of us lack proper perspective, choosing to “celebrate family holidays” and indulge in what the rubes call “having a life” I figured I’d step into the breach, and potentially upon some toes.

Today’s header is an all-timer – yes, TheKappa has documented the current NFL’s most fireable coaches, but I’m going with the modern NFL’s Most Fireable Coach of All, Hue Jackson. If Julia Krellis thinks Adam Gase is bad, at least in the past he has flirted with competence; this is the Browns’ ultimate “hold my beer” card in the annal of ineptitude.

Odds are from: https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/nfl/odds/





Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...