Star Trek: Discovery S3E7: Unification III

I’m really looking forward to this one! “Unification” was a two-part episode of TNG’s fifth season, featuring a guest appearance from Leonard Nimoy as Spock. It also featured Denise Crosby (whose character died in TNG’s first season) as a Romulan, thanks to what may be the most convoluted time travel plot in the history of fiction, but no problem. The story revolved around an attempt by a group of Romulans and Vulcans (including Spock) to reunite their two peoples after thousands of years of separation. It didn’t work out, at least not at the time. Looks like we’ll find out what’s happened in the centuries since on this week’s episode. Let’s get to it!

