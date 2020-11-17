WW136 – Oregon Trail – Day 5

It was another stressful day, and Jean-Baptiste Trudeau could barely sleep a wink. A good midnight snack would calm him down, for sure. That comedian had tasted funny, though. Maybe try something well seasoned…

Later that night, Wally Burns, undercover Pinkerton man, began his secret investigations. That Western Wally was up to something, he was sure of it. When he pulled back the canvas on Wally’s tent, he found the mangled remains of the seasoned pioneer. Inspecting the bits further, he concluded this was no human being, but must be in fact an angel of death.

Unfortunately, it is quite risky to handle food that has been improperly stored, and handwashing is not yet common practice in these parts.

Western Wally (Buttersnap) has died. He tasted a little salty, and was an Angel of Death (Wolf).

Wally Burns (MarloweSpade) has died of cholera. He was a Banker from Boston (Detective).

Important Rules to Remember No editing of comments . For any reason. If you make a typo, or misstate something, make another post to correct it.

. For any reason. If you make a typo, or misstate something, make another post to correct it. No quoting from QuickTopic. You may discuss roles and such, but copying and pasting directly from QT is not allowed.

You may discuss roles and such, but copying and pasting directly from QT is not allowed. Day-phase threads are for the living only. Game-related talk is to end immediately upon twilight, and if you have been eliminated, I ask that you refrain from posting among the living.

Game-related talk is to end immediately upon twilight, and if you have been eliminated, I ask that you refrain from posting among the living. Have fun. This is a game, and we’re all friends here, but emotions can run high. Try to keep that in mind. [collapse]

Roles Town (wins when all threats to town are eliminated) A Banker from Boston (Detective) – Each night, the Banker will investigate a player, getting a result of “Wolf”, “Not a Wolf” or “No Result”.

– Each night, the Banker will investigate a player, getting a result of “Wolf”, “Not a Wolf” or “No Result”. A Carpenter from Ohio (Jailer) – Each night, the Carpenter will jail someone, preventing them from carrying out night actions, but also shielding them from other players’ night actions.

– Each night, the Carpenter will jail someone, preventing them from carrying out night actions, but also shielding them from other players’ night actions. 10 4 Farmers from Illinois (Vanilla Town) – No special powers. Scum 4 1 Angel s of Death (Wolves) – The wolves share a private QT in which to scheme. Each night, they will select one player to kill. Wolves win when all other players are dead or their win is mathematically guaranteed.

– The wolves share a private QT in which to scheme. Each night, they will select one player to kill. Wolves win when all other players are dead or their win is mathematically guaranteed. Jean Baptiste Trudeau (Serial Killer) – Each night, Mr. Trudeau will select a player to kill. They win when all other players are eliminated. [collapse]

Players Adam Farrar

Beelzebot

Buttersnap Wolf

Canadave87 Vanilla Town

Captain Video Vanilla Town

Dramus18

forget_it_jake

Hoho Wolf

KiwiLemonTea Vanilla Town

Lutair Vanilla Town

MarloweSpade Detective

Mr. Plow

Narrowstrife

Otakunomike

SheleetaHam Wolf

SisterJude Vanilla Town

Wasp Vanilla Town [collapse]

Sample VT Text

You are a Farmer from Illinois (Vanilla Town). What you lack in specialized skills and resources, you more than make up for in moxie, and what you lack in moxie, you make up for in gumption. Your only power is your vote.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask. Any questions relating to your role should be asked in your QT.

Day 5 will end at 3pm Pacific on Wednesday, November 18.

Day 1: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/12/ww136-oregon-trail-day-1/

Day 2: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/13/ww136-oregon-trail-day-2/

Day 3: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/14/ww136-the-oregon-trail-day-3/

Day 4: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/16/ww136-oregon-trail-day-4/

