WW136 – Oregon Trail – Day 4

It was somewhere around Soda Springs that Jean-Baptiste Trudeau awoke in the night, a chill running down his spine.

“The weather is starting to turn,” he said to himself, “Soon, we will be out of food. After we finish this buffalo, and the next one, there’s only three more elk to eat. And then…” his eyes drifted over the slumbering pioneers.

Dissin’ Terry (Wasp) has died. She tasted funny, and was a Farmer from Illinois (Vanilla Town).

Important Rules to Remember No editing of comments. For any reason. If you make a typo, or misstate something, make another post to correct it.

No quoting from QuickTopic. You may discuss roles and such, but copying and pasting directly from QT is not allowed.

Day-phase threads are for the living only. Game-related talk is to end immediately upon twilight, and if you have been eliminated, I ask that you refrain from posting among the living.

Have fun. This is a game, and we're all friends here, but emotions can run high. Try to keep that in mind. [collapse]

Roles Town (wins when all threats to town are eliminated) A Banker from Boston (Detective) – Each night, the Banker will investigate a player, getting a result of "Wolf", "Not a Wolf" or "No Result".

A Carpenter from Ohio (Jailer) – Each night, the Carpenter will jail someone, preventing them from carrying out night actions, but also shielding them from other players' night actions.

10 5 Farmers from Illinois (Vanilla Town) – No special powers. Scum 4 2 Angels of Death (Wolves) – The wolves share a private QT in which to scheme. Each night, they will select one player to kill. Wolves win when all other players are dead or their win is mathematically guaranteed.

Jean Baptiste Trudeau (Serial Killer) – Each night, Mr. Trudeau will select a player to kill. They win when all other players are eliminated. [collapse]

Players Adam Farrar

Beelzebot

Buttersnap

Canadave87 Vanilla Town

Captain Video Vanilla Town

Dramus18

forget_it_jake

Hoho Wolf

KiwiLemonTea

Lutair Vanilla Town

MarloweSpade

Mr. Plow

Narrowstrife

Otakunomike

SheleetaHam Wolf

SisterJude Vanilla Town

Wasp Vanilla Town [collapse]

Sample VT Text

You are a Farmer from Illinois (Vanilla Town). What you lack in specialized skills and resources, you more than make up for in moxie, and what you lack in moxie, you make up for in gumption. Your only power is your vote.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask. Any questions relating to your role should be asked in your QT.

Day 4 will end at 1pm Pacific on Tuesday, November 17.

Day 1: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/12/ww136-oregon-trail-day-1/

Day 2: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/13/ww136-oregon-trail-day-2/

Day 3: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/14/ww136-the-oregon-trail-day-3/

