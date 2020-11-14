WW136 – The Oregon Trail – Day 3

With the space possum buried in a trash bag under a pile of rocks, the team returned to camp. It had been a long, long day, but with an actual, factual angel of death now himself dead, they were feeling somewhat upbeat. Reverend Nathaniel lead them in prayer and songs of praise, and they all danced around the fire.

Well, not everybody. Dave slurred something about being tired and slumped off to his bedroll early. He did not wake up in the morning.

Canadave87 / Dave has died of exhaustion. He was a Farmer from Illinois (Vanilla Town).

In the dark of night, one of them was feeling less than enthusiastic about their prospects. Sure, they’d killed a supernatural force of pure evil, but there could be all kinds of dangers out there. Coyotes, wolves, wild turkeys! And what if it snows? What then? We’ll all die out here!

No, they thought, I’m not going out like that. Even if we are doomed, I sure as hell won’t be dying on an empty stomach. Look at them all sleeping there. Like death.

SheleetaHam / Shelly has died. She was delicious, and also an Angel of Death (Wolf)

Important Rules to Remember No editing of comments. For any reason. If you make a typo, or misstate something, make another post to correct it.

No quoting from QuickTopic. You may discuss roles and such, but copying and pasting directly from QT is not allowed.

Day-phase threads are for the living only. Game-related talk is to end immediately upon twilight, and if you have been eliminated, I ask that you refrain from posting among the living.

Have fun. This is a game, and we're all friends here, but emotions can run high. Try to keep that in mind.

A Banker from Boston (Detective) – Each night, the Banker will investigate a player, getting a result of "Wolf", "Not a Wolf" or "No Result".

A Carpenter from Ohio (Jailer) – Each night, the Carpenter will jail someone, preventing them from carrying out night actions, but also shielding them from other players' night actions.

10 7 Farmers from Illinois (Vanilla Town) – No special powers.

4 2 Angels of Death (Wolves) – The wolves share a private QT in which to scheme. Each night, they will select one player to kill. Wolves win when all other players are dead or their win is mathematically guaranteed.

Jean Baptiste Trudeau (Serial Killer) – Each night, Mr. Trudeau will select a player to kill. They win when all other players are eliminated.

Players Adam Farrar

Beelzebot

Buttersnap

Canadave87 Vanilla Town

Vanilla Town Captain Video Vanilla Town

Vanilla Town Dramus18

forget_it_jake

Hoho Wolf

Wolf KiwiLemonTea

Lutair

MarloweSpade

Mr. Plow

Narrowstrife

Otakunomike

SheleetaHam Wolf

Wolf SisterJude Vanilla Town

Vanilla Town Wasp [collapse]

Sample VT Text

You are a Farmer from Illinois (Vanilla Town). What you lack in specialized skills and resources, you more than make up for in moxie, and what you lack in moxie, you make up for in gumption. Your only power is your vote.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask. Any questions relating to your role should be asked in your QT.

Day 3 will end at noon Pacific on Monday, November 16.

Day 1: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/12/ww136-oregon-trail-day-1/

Day 2: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/13/ww136-oregon-trail-day-2/

