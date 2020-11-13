WW136 – Oregon Trail – Day 2

After saying their goodbyes to the model, they all decided it was time to set up camp. Per the wagon master’s instructions, they circled the wagons and built a fire. Soon, a hearty stew was brewing. Then, in time, everyone turned in for the night.

At daybreak, a small subset of them gathered at the big rock in eager anticipation of Jude’s workshop on consent. At least they were pretty sure it was the big rock. There were a few rocks, but this one is probably the biggest in the immediate area, and Jude said she’d be at the big rock. Anyhow, the land’s flat enough around here, if there were a bigger rock, they’d all see it.

“Say, where is Jude?” one of them wondered.

“It’s well past daybreak by now,?” said another.

They all gathered at Jude’s wagon, anxious to get the sex talk started. When they pulled back the canvas, they found her laying upon the crates of hard tack, one boot on, the other next to her, a diamondback coiled defensively inside it.

“Folks, listen up,” said the wagon master, who may now never learn about consent in the wild west, “You gotta remember to check your boots for scorpions, spiders, and gigantic snakes. Somebody bring me my shovel. We got a grave to dig.”

Jude, Sex-Positive Pioneer Woman has died of a snake bite. She was a Farmer from Illinois (Vanilla Town).

Important Rules to Remember No editing of comments.

For any reason. If you make a typo, or misstate something, make another post to correct it. No quoting from QuickTopic.

You may discuss roles and such, but copying and pasting directly from QT is not allowed. Day-phase threads are for the living only.

Game-related talk is to end immediately upon twilight, and if you have been eliminated, I ask that you refrain from posting among the living. Have fun. This is a game, and we're all friends here, but emotions can run high. Try to keep that in mind.

Roles Town (wins when all threats to town are eliminated) A Banker from Boston (Detective)

Each night, the Banker will investigate a player, getting a result of "Wolf", "Not a Wolf" or "No Result". A Carpenter from Ohio (Jailer)

Each night, the Carpenter will jail someone, preventing them from carrying out night actions, but also shielding them from other players' night actions. 10 8 Farmers from Illinois (Vanilla Town) – No special powers. Scum 4 Angels of Death (Wolves)

The wolves share a private QT in which to scheme. Each night, they will select one player to kill. Wolves win when all other players are dead or their win is mathematically guaranteed. Jean Baptiste Trudeau (Serial Killer) – Each night, Mr. Trudeau will select a player to kill. They win when all other players are eliminated.

Players
Adam Farrar

Beelzebot

Buttersnap

Canadave87

Captain Video Vanilla Town

Vanilla Town Dramus18

forget_it_jake

Hoho

KiwiLemonTea

Lutair

MarloweSpade

Mr. Plow

Narrowstrife

Otakunomike

SheleetaHam

SisterJude Vanilla Town

Wasp

Sample VT Text

You are a Farmer from Illinois (Vanilla Town). What you lack in specialized skills and resources, you more than make up for in moxie, and what you lack in moxie, you make up for in gumption. Your only power is your vote.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask. Any questions relating to your role should be asked in your QT.

Day 2 will end at 2pm Pacific on Saturday, November 14.

Day 1: https://the-avocado.org/2020/11/12/ww136-oregon-trail-day-1/

