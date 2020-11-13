Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 13

Introducing today’s contestants:

Mary, a game play engineer, bakes pies for “Pi Day”;

John, a marine aviator, is a third-generation pilot; and

Kate, an assistant athletics director, was a cheerleader without knowing American football. Kate is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,800.

John played an outstanding game throughout, but he gave up the runaway when he missed DD3, leading into FJ with $24,200 vs. $12,800 for Kate and $6,200 for Mary.

DD1, $600 – ABANDONED PLACES – The Exclusion Zone created after this 1986 event covers some 1,600 square miles, & you should still keep out (John won $1,000 from his leading score of $7,200.)

DD2, $2,000 – INVENTORS & INVENTIONS – Inspired as a boy by H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds”, he launched the world’s first liquid-fueled rocket in 1926 (John won $2,000 from his total of $23,000 vs. $12,800 for Kate.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A NOVEL CATEGORY – E.M. Forster saw his first major success in 1910 with this novel named for a country estate (With one other clue remaining, John lost $1,600 from his score of $25,800 vs. $12,800 for Kate.)

FJ – U.S. MONUMENTS – More than 100 years after it was first proposed, this monument was dedicated by President Chester Arthur

Everyone was correct on FJ. John added $2,000 to win with $26,200.

That’s before our time: No one knew the Attorney General who got prison time for his role in Watergate was John Mitchell.

This day in Trebekistan: Sadly, Kate fell well short of the benchmark Alex set for her of winning $58,000, double of what her mother won as champion before they raised the clue values.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Chernobyl? DD2 – Who was Goddard? DD3 – What is “Howards End”? FJ – What is the Washington Monument?

