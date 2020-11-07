They Live Night Thread

I have come here to chew bubblegum and post the Night Thread….and I’m all out of bubblegum.

They Live was released on November 4th, 1988.

This action, sci-fi-, dystopian cult classic movie stars ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, Keith David, and Meg Foster. It was written by Ray Nelson and Frank Armitage and directed by John Carpenter.

This movie does a great job focusing on the disparity between the rich and the poor – the haves and the have nots. We get a look at society through Ray Ban sunglasses to see aliens trying to take over the planet. Nada (Piper) tries to persuade Frank (David) to put the glasses on to have a look for himself. When Frank rejects Nada’s offer, we see one of the best fight scenes in modern movie history.

PUT….THE….GLASSES…ON

It will take Nada and Frank and a rag tag group of like minded individuals to uncover the conspiracy, but will anyone believe them?

You can rent They Live on Amazon Prime or stream it on Hulu.

I hope you have a great Saturday evening.

