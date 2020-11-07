Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Episode 6

Tonight Saturday Night Live is hosted by Dave Chappelle with musical guest The Foo Fighters! This will be the second appearance for Chappelle, who previously hosted after the 2016 election, and the EIGTH appearance for the Foo Fighters (9th if you count their appearance with Mick Jagger in 2012). That makes the Dave Grohl the musical guest with the most performances in SNL history – 14 total.

Tonight will surely be an interesting episode considering the writers probably had to throw out a lot of material after the election was finally called today.

SNL writers room getting ready for tonight pic.twitter.com/zyeloWW9Lf — Christin (@wackinGOFF_) November 7, 2020

Be kind to each other, and let’s have some fun tonight!

