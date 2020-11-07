Sports, TV

AEW Full Gear 2020 Live Thread

Match Card:

  • The Buy-In: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay (NWA women’s championship match)
  • AEW championship match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston (“I Quit” Match)
  • AEW tag team championship match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) (Tully Blanchard has been banned from ringside) vs. the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)
  • TNT championship match: Cody (c) (with Arn Anderson) vs. Darby Allin
  • AEW women’s championship match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero)
  • AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals: Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (winner receives a future AEW world title opportunity)
  • Chris Jericho vs. MJF (with Wardlow) (If MJF wins, he is allowed to join the Inner Circle)
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion Match)
  • Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver