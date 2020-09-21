Microsoft Acquires Zenimax Media/Bethesda Softworks for *dramatic pause* $7.5 Billion

In an unexpected step, Microsoft announced this morning the acquisition of Zenimax Media, the parent company of publisher Bethesda Softworks, bringing in to the Box of X multiple popular franchises, from Fallout, Doom, Dishonored, and much more. This also means that, from Obsidian to Bethesda Game Studios, Microsoft owns every developer of every recent Fallout game, as well as the unreleased Starfield. All together a substantial increase to the already large catalogue for their game pass.

Microsoft also stated that they will honor the exclusivity treatment of upcoming games Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on the PS5.

To answer the question everyone is asking: Phil Spencer tells @dinabass that Xbox plans to honor the PS5 exclusivity commitment for Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.



Future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis." https://t.co/Agyttr53LO — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 21, 2020

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...