Microsoft Acquires Zenimax Media/Bethesda Softworks for *dramatic pause* $7.5 Billion

In an unexpected step, Microsoft announced this morning the acquisition of Zenimax Media, the parent company of publisher Bethesda Softworks, bringing in to the Box of X multiple popular franchises, from Fallout, Doom, Dishonored, and much more. This also means that, from Obsidian to Bethesda Game Studios, Microsoft owns every developer of every recent Fallout game, as well as the unreleased Starfield. All together a substantial increase to the already large catalogue for their game pass.
Microsoft also stated that they will honor the exclusivity treatment of upcoming games Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on the PS5.