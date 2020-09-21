Recipe Exchange: Cookies

I’m not sure how engaged you are with the news right now, but things kind of…suck? Like, a lot? Everyone has their own ways of coping with stress, of course, but there’s one method that is almost guaranteed to improve anyone’s mood: Have a cookie or two or twelve. So, with that in mind, give us your best Cookie recipes!

We may have a more holiday-focused cookie recipe exchange towards the end of the year, so for today, what are your general go-tos? Do you like your cookies to be extra sweet, or do you go for a bit of spice? Do you like a soft, chewy cookie, or do you prefer more of a crunch?

As always, when posting your recipe, please clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other helpful notes you might have. Here’s a couple to get you started:

Moravian Wafers:

Ingredients:

2 cups sifted flour (unbleached, if possible)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon finely ground white pepper

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup molasses (mild, if possible)

1 egg yolk

Directions:

1) Make the dough. Sift together the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, pepper and mustard. Set aside. Beat the butter until soft. Gradually beat in the sugar. Beat in the molasses and the egg yolk. On low speed, add the flour mixture and beat until mixed. The dough will be very thick.

2) Cut a piece of plastic wrap about 18 inches long. Spread it on a work surface and spoon the dough down the middle in a strip about 12 inches long. Lift the two long pieces of the wrap, bring the sides together on top of the dough. Press the dough into a strip about 12 inches long, 2 3/4 inches wide and 1 1/4 inch high with squared ends (you don’t have to be that precise but just get close to those measurements).

3) Place the wrapped dough on a cookie sheet or long plate and place it in the freezer. Let it freeze for at least 2 hours or you can leave it and bake the cookies later (even the following day).

4) When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350° F. Remove the dough from the freezer, unwrap and place it on a large cutting board. Use a long knife with a thin blade and carefully cut into slices about 1/8 inch wide. Place the cookies about 1 inch apart on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper or foil.

5) Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the cookies are lightly colored. If you’re baking them all at once and using two cookie sheets, rotate them middle ways through baking.

6) Remove from the oven and let stand for a few minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack with a spatula. Store in an airtight container.

Notes:

-These already carry a terrific spice element, but a small piece of crystallized ginger put on top of each cookie before baking would likely not go amiss.

Key Lime Cookies:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup key lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest

1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar for decoration

Directions:

1) In an electric mixer, cream together the butter, sugar, egg, and egg yolk until smooth. Mix in lime zest and lime juice.

2) In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Blend into the creamed mixture in thirds.

3) Chill the dough for about an hour in the refrigerator. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 350° F.

4) Using a small spoon, form small balls (about 1/2 inch) of dough and arrange on cookie sheets. Bake until lightly browned, about 15-20 minutes. Immediately move to wire racks to cool.

5) Sift confectioner’s sugar over cookies while they’re still warm.

Notes:

-This recipe does not make a huge amount of cookies. You may want to double everything for larger events.

-1 standard-sized lime will yield plenty of zest, even if the recipe is doubled.

-The original recipe calls for greasing the cookie sheets, and a 8-10 minute baking time. Parchment paper is cleaner, preserves the flavor better, and doesn’t ruin the cookie sheets, but does increase the baking time. You may want to look in on the cookies 10 minutes in to check the coloration.

