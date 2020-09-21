Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 31

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 29 & 30 Results

Spoiler

Group 29:

70.00% Super Mario Sunshine A Secret Course
70.00% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door X-Naut Fortress
65.00% Katamari Damacy Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life)
55.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Dante Battle
50.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Main Theme
50.00% Parappa The Rapper 2 Come A Long Way
50.00% Mega Man Battle Network Battle Theme
45.00% Parappa The Rapper 2 Toasty Buns
45.00% Gitaroo Man Born to be Bone
45.00% Zone of the Enders Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)
45.00% Silent Hill 2 Promise
40.00% Final Fantasy XI The Republic of Bastok
40.00% Final Fantasy X Summoned
40.00% Trails in the Sky FC Secret Green Passage
40.00% World of Warcraft Song of Elune
40.00% Unlimited SaGa Invasion
35.00% Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme (Acoustic)
35.00% Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Ardjet
35.00% Viewtiful Joe Joe the Hero (Viewtiful Joe’s Theme)
30.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Shire
30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Trespasser…for Lost Colony
25.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Le-Koro Band
25.00% Fate/stay night (JPN VN) Emiya
25.00% Final Fantasy X Place of Ordeals
25.00% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Chaining β
25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: The Last Scene
20.00% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Photosphere
20.00% Jak 3 Leaper Race
20.00% Everquest II Thundering Steppes
20.00% EVE Online Primordial Star Clouds
15.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Drumrun
10.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Makuta

Some major heavy-hitters here, as both “A Secret Course” and “X-Naut Fortress” slide into the top 5. Mario games haven’t done all that well, historically; is this the tournament for redemption?

Also, 11 songs over 40% and another 5 at 40%. We are determined to blow past that benchmark, eh?

Group 30:

55.00% Final Fantasy X Besaid Island
50.00% Mega Man Battle Network 2 You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage)
50.00% Puyo Pop Fever Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme)
50.00% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mute City
45.00% Trails in the Sky FC How to Walk in Liberl
45.00% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Overture
45.00% Shadow Hearts Conveyor Belt For Killers
45.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Mission to the Empty Space
45.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Large Map)
45.00% Trails in the Sky FC Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
45.00% Super Smash Bros. Melee Fire Emblem
40.00% Cave Story Labyrinth Fight
40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Way to Fall
40.00% Final Fantasy X Auron’s Theme
40.00% Final Fantasy X Suteki da Ne?
35.00% Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando Planet Boldan
35.00% Final Fantasy XI Rolanberry Fields
35.00% Knights of the Old Republic Dantooine
35.00% Ace Combat 5 First Flight
30.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Perilous Journey
30.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Undefeated Heart
30.00% Spider-Man 2 Suctioncups
25.00% Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Flying Buckbeak
25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Etna Boogie
25.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Great River Anduin
20.00% Dynasty Warriors 4 Dancing Wizard
20.00% Kingdom Hearts Arabian Dream
20.00% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Peaceful Waters
20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Dxun Jungle Landing
15.00% Sonic Heroes Egg Fleet
15.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Peragus Mining Facility
15.00% Unreal Tournament 2004 DM1

I’m glad to see Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando’s “Planet Boldan” doing better than I expected. It didn’t qualify, but 35% is way more than I ever thought it’d get.

Also, 11 above 40%, 4 at it? Again? Well, let’s see what the damage is…

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

40.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Brilliant Road
40.00% Ollie King The Concept of Love [The Concept of Passion Mix]
40.00% Jet Set Radio Future Rock It On
40.00% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Powerful Enemy (Boss Theme)
40.00% Iridion II Megalunania
40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sidecar -Escape from the Fortress
40.00% Final Fantasy XI The Republic of Bastok
40.00% Final Fantasy X Summoned
40.00% Trails in the Sky FC Secret Green Passage
40.00% World of Warcraft Song of Elune
40.00% Unlimited SaGa Invasion
40.00% Cave Story Labyrinth Fight
40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Way to Fall
40.00% Final Fantasy X Auron’s Theme
40.00% Final Fantasy X Suteki da Ne?
39.13% Final Fantasy X Jecht’s Theme
39.13% Silent Hill 4 Waiting for You
39.13% Guilty Gear XX Nothing Out of the Ordinary
39.13% Tekken 4 Bit Crusher
39.13% Final Fantasy XI Gustaberg
39.13% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mother 2
39.13% Shadow Hearts Shadow Hearts
39.13% Wild Arms Alter Code: F War Demon
39.13% Sonic Adventure 2 Lovely Gate 3…for Egg Quarters
39.13% Xenosaga Episode I Last Battle
39.13% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Divine Spirit of Language
39.13% Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme II
38.89% Guilty Gear XX Simple Life
38.89% Samurai Warriors Osaka Castle
38.89% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Deep World Amala)
38.89% Unlimited SaGa Enigmatic Scheme
35.00% Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme (Acoustic)
35.00% Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Ardjet
35.00% Viewtiful Joe Joe the Hero (Viewtiful Joe’s Theme)
35.00% Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando Planet Boldan
35.00% Final Fantasy XI Rolanberry Fields
35.00% Knights of the Old Republic Dantooine
35.00% Ace Combat 5 First Flight
30.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Shire
30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Trespasser…for Lost Colony
30.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Perilous Journey
30.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Undefeated Heart
30.00% Spider-Man 2 Suctioncups
25.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Le-Koro Band
25.00% Fate/stay night (JPN VN) Emiya
25.00% Final Fantasy X Place of Ordeals
25.00% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Chaining β
25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: The Last Scene
25.00% Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Flying Buckbeak
25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Etna Boogie
25.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Great River Anduin
20.00% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Photosphere
20.00% Jak 3 Leaper Race
20.00% Everquest II Thundering Steppes
20.00% EVE Online Primordial Star Clouds
20.00% Dynasty Warriors 4 Dancing Wizard
20.00% Kingdom Hearts Arabian Dream
20.00% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Peaceful Waters
20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Dxun Jungle Landing
15.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Drumrun
15.00% Sonic Heroes Egg Fleet
15.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Peragus Mining Facility
15.00% Unreal Tournament 2004 DM1
10.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Makuta

Yep, 40% is now officially the bubble number, with 4 whole groups to go. Now’s as good a time as any to say that I haven’t done any RNG tiebreakers yet, so don’t get too caught up in the specifics of who’s in and out if they’re tied on percentage; that’s subject to change. However, with only 9 40%ers still in the top 256, I’m not sure we’ll need to worry about that for this benchmark.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday September 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday September 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific