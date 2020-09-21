Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 31

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 29 & 30 Results
Group 29:
|70.00%
|Super Mario Sunshine
|A Secret Course
|70.00%
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|X-Naut Fortress
|65.00%
|Katamari Damacy
|Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life)
|55.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Dante Battle
|50.00%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Main Theme
|50.00%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Come A Long Way
|50.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Battle Theme
|45.00%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Toasty Buns
|45.00%
|Gitaroo Man
|Born to be Bone
|45.00%
|Zone of the Enders
|Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)
|45.00%
|Silent Hill 2
|Promise
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XI
|The Republic of Bastok
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Summoned
|40.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Secret Green Passage
|40.00%
|World of Warcraft
|Song of Elune
|40.00%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Invasion
|35.00%
|Gitaroo Man
|The Legendary Theme (Acoustic)
|35.00%
|Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
|Ardjet
|35.00%
|Viewtiful Joe
|Joe the Hero (Viewtiful Joe’s Theme)
|30.00%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|The Shire
|30.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Trespasser…for Lost Colony
|25.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Le-Koro Band
|25.00%
|Fate/stay night (JPN VN)
|Emiya
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Place of Ordeals
|25.00%
|Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
|Chaining β
|25.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Event: The Last Scene
|20.00%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Photosphere
|20.00%
|Jak 3
|Leaper Race
|20.00%
|Everquest II
|Thundering Steppes
|20.00%
|EVE Online
|Primordial Star Clouds
|15.00%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Drumrun
|10.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|The Makuta
Some major heavy-hitters here, as both “A Secret Course” and “X-Naut Fortress” slide into the top 5. Mario games haven’t done all that well, historically; is this the tournament for redemption?
Also, 11 songs over 40% and another 5 at 40%. We are determined to blow past that benchmark, eh?
Group 30:
|55.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Besaid Island
|50.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network 2
|You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage)
|50.00%
|Puyo Pop Fever
|Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme)
|50.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Mute City
|45.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|How to Walk in Liberl
|45.00%
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|Overture
|45.00%
|Shadow Hearts
|Conveyor Belt For Killers
|45.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Mission to the Empty Space
|45.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Normal Battle (Large Map)
|45.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
|45.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Fire Emblem
|40.00%
|Cave Story
|Labyrinth Fight
|40.00%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Way to Fall
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Auron’s Theme
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Suteki da Ne?
|35.00%
|Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
|Planet Boldan
|35.00%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Rolanberry Fields
|35.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Dantooine
|35.00%
|Ace Combat 5
|First Flight
|30.00%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Perilous Journey
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Undefeated Heart
|30.00%
|Spider-Man 2
|Suctioncups
|25.00%
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Flying Buckbeak
|25.00%
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|Etna Boogie
|25.00%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|The Great River Anduin
|20.00%
|Dynasty Warriors 4
|Dancing Wizard
|20.00%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Arabian Dream
|20.00%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Peaceful Waters
|20.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Dxun Jungle Landing
|15.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|Egg Fleet
|15.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Peragus Mining Facility
|15.00%
|Unreal Tournament 2004
|DM1
I’m glad to see Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando’s “Planet Boldan” doing better than I expected. It didn’t qualify, but 35% is way more than I ever thought it’d get.
Also, 11 above 40%, 4 at it? Again? Well, let’s see what the damage is…
Newly Eliminated 1
