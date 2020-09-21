Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 31

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 29 & 30 Results

Spoiler Group 29: 70.00% Super Mario Sunshine A Secret Course 70.00% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door X-Naut Fortress 65.00% Katamari Damacy Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life) 55.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Dante Battle 50.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Main Theme 50.00% Parappa The Rapper 2 Come A Long Way 50.00% Mega Man Battle Network Battle Theme 45.00% Parappa The Rapper 2 Toasty Buns 45.00% Gitaroo Man Born to be Bone 45.00% Zone of the Enders Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme) 45.00% Silent Hill 2 Promise 40.00% Final Fantasy XI The Republic of Bastok 40.00% Final Fantasy X Summoned 40.00% Trails in the Sky FC Secret Green Passage 40.00% World of Warcraft Song of Elune 40.00% Unlimited SaGa Invasion 35.00% Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme (Acoustic) 35.00% Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Ardjet 35.00% Viewtiful Joe Joe the Hero (Viewtiful Joe’s Theme) 30.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Shire 30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Trespasser…for Lost Colony 25.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Le-Koro Band 25.00% Fate/stay night (JPN VN) Emiya 25.00% Final Fantasy X Place of Ordeals 25.00% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Chaining β 25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: The Last Scene 20.00% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Photosphere 20.00% Jak 3 Leaper Race 20.00% Everquest II Thundering Steppes 20.00% EVE Online Primordial Star Clouds 15.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Drumrun 10.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Makuta Some major heavy-hitters here, as both “A Secret Course” and “X-Naut Fortress” slide into the top 5. Mario games haven’t done all that well, historically; is this the tournament for redemption? Also, 11 songs over 40% and another 5 at 40%. We are determined to blow past that benchmark, eh? Group 30: 55.00% Final Fantasy X Besaid Island 50.00% Mega Man Battle Network 2 You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage) 50.00% Puyo Pop Fever Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme) 50.00% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mute City 45.00% Trails in the Sky FC How to Walk in Liberl 45.00% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Overture 45.00% Shadow Hearts Conveyor Belt For Killers 45.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Mission to the Empty Space 45.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Large Map) 45.00% Trails in the Sky FC Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version) 45.00% Super Smash Bros. Melee Fire Emblem 40.00% Cave Story Labyrinth Fight 40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Way to Fall 40.00% Final Fantasy X Auron’s Theme 40.00% Final Fantasy X Suteki da Ne? 35.00% Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando Planet Boldan 35.00% Final Fantasy XI Rolanberry Fields 35.00% Knights of the Old Republic Dantooine 35.00% Ace Combat 5 First Flight 30.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Perilous Journey 30.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Undefeated Heart 30.00% Spider-Man 2 Suctioncups 25.00% Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Flying Buckbeak 25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Etna Boogie 25.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Great River Anduin 20.00% Dynasty Warriors 4 Dancing Wizard 20.00% Kingdom Hearts Arabian Dream 20.00% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Peaceful Waters 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Dxun Jungle Landing 15.00% Sonic Heroes Egg Fleet 15.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Peragus Mining Facility 15.00% Unreal Tournament 2004 DM1 I’m glad to see Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando’s “Planet Boldan” doing better than I expected. It didn’t qualify, but 35% is way more than I ever thought it’d get. Also, 11 above 40%, 4 at it? Again? Well, let’s see what the damage is… [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Brilliant Road 40.00% Ollie King The Concept of Love [The Concept of Passion Mix] 40.00% Jet Set Radio Future Rock It On 40.00% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Powerful Enemy (Boss Theme) 40.00% Iridion II Megalunania 40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sidecar -Escape from the Fortress 40.00% Final Fantasy XI The Republic of Bastok 40.00% Final Fantasy X Summoned 40.00% Trails in the Sky FC Secret Green Passage 40.00% World of Warcraft Song of Elune 40.00% Unlimited SaGa Invasion 40.00% Cave Story Labyrinth Fight 40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Way to Fall 40.00% Final Fantasy X Auron’s Theme 40.00% Final Fantasy X Suteki da Ne? 39.13% Final Fantasy X Jecht’s Theme 39.13% Silent Hill 4 Waiting for You 39.13% Guilty Gear XX Nothing Out of the Ordinary 39.13% Tekken 4 Bit Crusher 39.13% Final Fantasy XI Gustaberg 39.13% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mother 2 39.13% Shadow Hearts Shadow Hearts 39.13% Wild Arms Alter Code: F War Demon 39.13% Sonic Adventure 2 Lovely Gate 3…for Egg Quarters 39.13% Xenosaga Episode I Last Battle 39.13% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Divine Spirit of Language 39.13% Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme II 38.89% Guilty Gear XX Simple Life 38.89% Samurai Warriors Osaka Castle 38.89% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Deep World Amala) 38.89% Unlimited SaGa Enigmatic Scheme 35.00% Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme (Acoustic) 35.00% Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Ardjet 35.00% Viewtiful Joe Joe the Hero (Viewtiful Joe’s Theme) 35.00% Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando Planet Boldan 35.00% Final Fantasy XI Rolanberry Fields 35.00% Knights of the Old Republic Dantooine 35.00% Ace Combat 5 First Flight 30.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Shire 30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Trespasser…for Lost Colony 30.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Perilous Journey 30.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Undefeated Heart 30.00% Spider-Man 2 Suctioncups 25.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Le-Koro Band 25.00% Fate/stay night (JPN VN) Emiya 25.00% Final Fantasy X Place of Ordeals 25.00% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Chaining β 25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: The Last Scene 25.00% Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Flying Buckbeak 25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Etna Boogie 25.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Great River Anduin 20.00% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Photosphere 20.00% Jak 3 Leaper Race 20.00% Everquest II Thundering Steppes 20.00% EVE Online Primordial Star Clouds 20.00% Dynasty Warriors 4 Dancing Wizard 20.00% Kingdom Hearts Arabian Dream 20.00% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Peaceful Waters 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Dxun Jungle Landing 15.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Drumrun 15.00% Sonic Heroes Egg Fleet 15.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Peragus Mining Facility 15.00% Unreal Tournament 2004 DM1 10.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Makuta Yep, 40% is now officially the bubble number, with 4 whole groups to go. Now’s as good a time as any to say that I haven’t done any RNG tiebreakers yet, so don’t get too caught up in the specifics of who’s in and out if they’re tied on percentage; that’s subject to change. However, with only 9 40%ers still in the top 256, I’m not sure we’ll need to worry about that for this benchmark. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday September 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday September 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...