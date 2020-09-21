AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #69

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Nice!

Okay, now that we’ve taken care of that, we’re planning to record the next episode of the GamesCast this coming weekend (26th and 27th of September), and we’d love for you to participate. The entire weekend is open except Saturday evening Eastern time, so we can be pretty flexible on scheduling.

This episode will be the promised sequel to the crossover episode, where we discussed video game mash-ups. I’ve got a big list of hypothetical video game crossovers, and we’re going to talk about what they might look like. We are also, of course, going to discuss the big news about Microsoft acquiring ZeniMax, because how could we not?

If you want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. Which times this weekend you’re available

Recording should take roughly 2 hours, maybe a little more, maybe a little less.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; please sign up if you’re interested. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

Privacy-Related Disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous. Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants. You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype. I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...