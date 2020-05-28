AVoCADo GamesCast #63: MachEnid BlyGun Julio

Hey folks! Here’s the long-awaited 63rd episode of the GamesCast, where The Kappa, Science is Bad, Wolfman Jew, SingingBrakeman, and I discussed video game crossovers and mash-ups. We hope you enjoy!

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

