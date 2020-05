Tonight we celebrate Poyo, the most bad-ass fighting rooster on Earth.

Poyo was created by Rob Guillory and John Layman in their series Chew.

He was the FDA’s secret weapon even before getting shot in the line of duty and rebuilt with bionic weapons.

He’s as much of a ‘breakout character’ as you can get from a niche series like Chew. Lots of issues had Poyo fan-art galleries, they made toys and posters.

