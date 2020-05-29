The Friday Politics Thread

Good morning Politicadoes. I was already in a bad mood and wasn’t going to be funny in the header today, but things have managed to get much worse overnight.

In Minneapolis, protests continued. so the President said to go ahead and shoot them, and twitter responded by flagging his tweet for glorifying violence, so that should be fun today.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/29/twitter-flags-trump-tweet-on-minneapolis-for-glorifying-violence.html

And CNN reporters were arrested live on the air for covering the protests:

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

So, that’s where we are. Don’t demean other people here, be empathetic and try not to rush to conclusions. Remember to use Content Warnings! Don’t imply violence at anyone, and ask for help from the Mods if there’s trouble or clamming posts.

Have a day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...