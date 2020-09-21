Albums By The Year: 1995

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1995’s one of those weird in-betweenish years for me. i wanted to be more into music during this time, but i just didn’t like enough of it that much. Unlike other years, there’s stuff on here i like purely for nostalgic value. But the best stuff is still some of my all-time favorite.

1995 GZA – Liquid Swords Alanis Morrisette – Jagged Little Pill Fugazi – Red Medicine Air Miami – Me. Me. Me. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – E. 1999 Eternal Smashing Pumpkins – Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Mobb Deep – The Infamous Garbage – Garbage Blind Melon – Soup Annie Lennox – Medusa Helios Creed – Planet X Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories – Tails Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version Radiohead – The Bends Selena – Dreaming Of You Quicksand – Manic Compression Mariah Carey – Daydream Local H – Ham Fisted 2Pac – Me Against The World Groove Theory – Groove Theory Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise Foo Fighters – Foo Fighters Goo Goo Dolls – A Boy Named Goo Collective Soul – Collective Soul Silverchair – Frogstomp [collapse]

