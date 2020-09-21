Albums By The Year: 1995

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1995’s one of those weird in-betweenish years for me. i wanted to be more into music during this time, but i just didn’t like enough of it that much. Unlike other years, there’s stuff on here i like purely for nostalgic value. But the best stuff is still some of my all-time favorite.
GZA – Liquid Swords
Alanis Morrisette – Jagged Little Pill
Fugazi – Red Medicine
Air Miami – Me. Me. Me.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – E. 1999 Eternal
Smashing Pumpkins – Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Mobb Deep – The Infamous
Garbage – Garbage
Blind Melon – Soup
Annie Lennox – Medusa
Helios Creed – Planet X
Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories – Tails
Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version
Radiohead – The Bends
Selena – Dreaming Of You
Quicksand – Manic Compression
Mariah Carey – Daydream
Local H – Ham Fisted
2Pac – Me Against The World
Groove Theory – Groove Theory
Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise
Foo Fighters – Foo Fighters
Goo Goo Dolls – A Boy Named Goo
Collective Soul – Collective Soul
Silverchair – Frogstomp