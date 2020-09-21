Music

Albums By The Year: 1995

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1995’s one of those weird in-betweenish years for me. i wanted to be more into music during this time, but i just didn’t like enough of it that much. Unlike other years, there’s stuff on here i like purely for nostalgic value. But the best stuff is still some of my all-time favorite.

1995

GZA – Liquid Swords

Alanis Morrisette – Jagged Little Pill

Fugazi – Red Medicine

Air Miami – Me. Me. Me.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – E. 1999 Eternal

Smashing Pumpkins – Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

Mobb Deep – The Infamous

Garbage – Garbage

Blind Melon – Soup

Annie Lennox – Medusa

Helios Creed – Planet X

Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories – Tails

Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version

Radiohead – The Bends

Selena – Dreaming Of You

Quicksand – Manic Compression

Mariah Carey – Daydream

Local H – Ham Fisted

2Pac – Me Against The World

Groove Theory – Groove Theory

Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise

Foo Fighters – Foo Fighters

Goo Goo Dolls – A Boy Named Goo

Collective Soul – Collective Soul

Silverchair – Frogstomp

[collapse]