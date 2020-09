Released in many locations last week and now finally coming out after such a long Covid-enforced wait in America today, Tenet is finally here!

“Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.”

Post your thoughts and reviews!

