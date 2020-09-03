Jeopardy! recap for Sept. 3 – encore from May 21, 2020

Introducing today’s contestants:

Shawn. a civil engineer from Louisiana, wants a 2017 Porsche Panamera, which isn’t all that fast but he has a family;

Michelle, a voting rights attorney from Maryland, has played the violin since age three; and

Nathan, a restaurateur and sommelier from Maine, is adding a 17th tattoo. Nathan is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,999.

Shawn led at every break and had a runaway for a while in DJ, but Michelle closed the gap late to keep the game a contest at $12,400 vs. $18,800 for Shawn and $5,600 for Nathan.

DD1, $800 – GEOGRAPHY – If you’re on Nevis & have business at Government House, you need to go to this nearby island (Nathan won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – WORDS THAT RHYME – Adjective for lowly labor & warmly affable or agreeable (Nathan lost $800 from his score of $2,800 vs. $7,400 for Shawn.)

DD3, $1.600 – HIGHWAYS – The Sun Yat-sen Memorial Highway connects Feng-shan & Keelung on this island (Shawn won $3,000 from his total of $11,400 vs. $5,200 for Michelle.)

FJ – MILITARY SLANG – This word for high-ranking officials comes from a metal used in 19th century military insignia

Everyone was correct on FJ. Shawn added $6,001 to win with $24,801.

​Triple Stumpers of the day: For a pair of top-row clues, no one knew legendary “King of the Britons” is King Arthur, or that in 1705, the third Duke of Argyll was appointed treasurer of Scotland.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is St. Kitts? DD2 – What are menial and genial? DD3 – What is Taiwan? FJ – What is (top) brass?

