September TV Preview – Streaming (There’s Two Muppet Talk Shows Now)

Hulu

Woke

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series Woke takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.

Starring: Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Lara Goldie, Sasheer Zamata, Rose McIver

Premieres September 9th

Peacock

Noughts + Crosses

Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, Noughts + Crosses flips the racial power structure in an alternate world, following the love story of two star-crossed young adults who are divided by their color but united in their love for one another.

Starring: Masali Baduza, Jack Rowan, Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph, Josh Dylan, Shaun Dingwall, Jonathan Ajayi, Kiké Brimah, Rakie Ayola, Bonnie Mbuli, Ian Hart

Premieres September 4th

Departure

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley, alongside her mentor Howard Lawson are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.

Starring: Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Reid, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah, Rebecca Liddiard, Sasha Roiz, Tamara Duarte

Premieres September 16th

The Amber Ruffin Show

A late night show with just the good parts – the comedy, the series will feature Amber Ruffin’s signature smart and silly take on the week.

Starring: Amber Ruffin

Quick Thoughts: Oh thank you Peacock. We really did need this. A trailer would have been nice though.

Premieres September 25th

Apple TV+

Long Way Up

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman

Premieres September 18th

Tehran

The series tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

Starring: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, Menashe Noy

Premieres September 25th

HBO Max

Raised By Wolves

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Starring: Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Matias Varela

Premieres September 3rd

Disney+

Earth To Ned

From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off their invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODS, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.

Starring: Ned, Cornelius

Premieres September 4th

Quibi

Wireless

On a sparsely traveled road deep in the Colorado mountains, college student Andy Braddock drives to a New Years Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Distracted by his phone, Andy collides with a snowbank and hurtles into a ravine. Wounded and alone, Andy turns to his quickly dying cell for rescue. But help is far from a phone call away…

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Andie MacDowell, Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel

Premieres September 14th

Murder Unboxed

Mimicking the style of popular online “unboxing” videos, each episode takes a new case and introduces seemingly unrelated evidence – one item at a time. Through interviews with the actual investigators, prosecutors, and witnesses of each case, along with stylized recreations, the crazy story of how these random items came together to solve the crime unfolds. Full of twists, turns, and red herrings, each case plays out like a game of “Clue,” a real whodunit that has viewers playing along and guessing until the very end.

Premieres September 21st

Benedict Men

Executive produced by Stephen Curry, Benedict Men is a documentary series that chronicles life at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, N.J. The all-boys school was founded on one core belief: “What hurts my brother, hurts me.”

Premieres September 28th

The Expecting

A young woman, down on her luck and pregnant under mysterious circumstances, must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy and the potential conspiracy surrounding it.

Starring: AnnaSophia Robb

Premieres September 28th

Netflix

Young Wallander

Young Wallander is a young, edgy, and modern series that sees Henning Mankell’s iconic detective Kurt Wallander investigate his gripping first case. The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal – faced by Kurt as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties.

Starring: Adam Pålsson, Richard Dillane, Leanne Best, Ellise Chappell, Yasen Atour, Charles Mnene, Jacob Collins-Levy, Alan Emrys, Kiza Deen

Premieres September 3rd

Away

As American astronaut Emma Green prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.

Starring: Hilary Swank, Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu, Talitha Bateman, Josh Charles

Premieres September 4th

Julie and the Phantoms

Julie lost her passion for music when she lost her mom. But when three ghostly guys appear and lift her spirits, they decide to start a band together!

Starring: Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Joyner, Cheyenne Jackson, Booboo Stewart, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlosn, Savannah Lee May, Sonny Bustamante

Quick Thoughts: Ya know, just your average musical, coming of age, battle of the bands, running from a Cheyenne Jackson devil, ghost romance.

Premieres September 10th

Sing On!

In this fun, fast-paced music contest hosted by Tituss Burgess, players sing their hearts out and try to hit the right notes to win up to $60,000.

Starring: Tituss Burgess

Premieres September 16th

Dragon’s Dogma

After being brought back to life as the “Arisen,” one man must battle monsters representing the seven deadly sins as he seeks revenge on the dragon that stole his heart. This epic action-adventure story is reborn as an animated series!

Starring: Greg Chun, Erica Mendez, Cristina Vee

Premieres September 17th

Ratched

Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Vincent D’Onofrio

Quick Thoughts: On one hand, we really don’t need an origin story for every single pop culture villain. On the other, LOOK AT ALL THE PRETTY CLOTHES ON ALL THESE GREAT ACTORS. On the other hand (I’m using your hand now), that’s what I said about Hollywood.

Premieres September 18th

The Playbook

The series profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies.

Starring: Doc Rivers, Jill Ellis, José Mourinho, Patrick Mouratoglou, Dawn Staley

Premieres September 25th

Sneakerheads

Devin, a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Starring: Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, Aja Evans.

Premieres September 25th

