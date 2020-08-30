Black Lives Matter Protests – How We Can Help

*This page will recieve periodic updates*

Hi everyone. At the request of the mods I’ve written an updated version of the page on how we can support the protests against police brutality and killing of Black people, and the larger movement to protect Black lives.

Since it seems like things might be escalating in a dangerous way (far right white supremacists are attacking and sometimes murdering protesters), it felt urgent to get this up. So I’ll be posting this while it still doesn’t contain all of the updates and new sources I want, and I’ll try to add a lot of those over the coming days.

If you have any suggestions for me of things that I should add, you can tag me @lysiuj:disqus.

Now… this is already a tense and difficult time for all of us, and even more so since these protests started. So I just want to make it clear, that I don’t intend this to be any kind of pressure to take action. This is meant to be a resource for those who want to help and are able to do so; if you can’t, for whatever reason, that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

1. Protesting – and staying safe while doing it



For those of you who want to participate in the protests, I’ll add some resources that may help you find where and when they are happening near you, and also about how to stay safe and be able to stand up for your rights.

I’ll just clarify, both for my own part and because we need this so the site doesn’t get into any legal trouble – I am only providing resources in support of peaceful protesting. I am in no way encouraging violence, rioting, or destruction of property.

Where and when there are protests

Resources This article contains some advice about ways to find protest near you. [collapse]

Stay safe at protests

Know your rights while protesting or dealing with police

2. Supporting the protests

Whether or not you participate in any protests yourself, you can also take additional action to support the protest movement.

Pressure your local elected officials, so that they get local police to stop brutalizing protesters and to prevent violence by far-right groups and individuals.

Check the website of 8 Can't Wait, who promote a series of 8 major police reforms nationwide, list the reforms passed or not passed in every city, and provide contact information for local officials so you can pressure them to pass additional reforms. This page contains a guide on how to write a letter to your elected officials, and also contains further resources about contacting them at the bottom of the page.

3. Other actions you can take

Here are some additional things you can do to support the causes of the protest movement.

Vote!

Seriously, vote. We have to get the fascist party out of power, and elect people who will actually do things that help people and save lives, including major police reform. In most cases this means voting for a Democratic Party candidate – I know not everyone here is a fan of them but they are always the better option than Republicans. Check I Will Vote to see if you're registered to vote, and register if you aren't.

Support voting rights and programs of the Democratic Party

Here are some more options to support the Democratic Party and to help protect voting rights.

Support organizations for criminal justice reform and legislative reform

More options for social action:

4. Donations

If you can, please consider donating to one or more of the following organizations, including organizations which post bail for those who have been arrested, as well as movements for legal aid and social justice.

Lists of bail organizations and criminal justice reform organizations you can donate to

Additional donation options and organizations you can support

5. Fighting misinformation

As many of us know, there is a lot of misinformation in the news and social media, painting all the protesters as a violent and destructive mob and minimizing police brutality. So if you can, please consider sharing more accurate information to counter this, here and elsewhere.

New developments [Content Warning / Trigger Warning – descriptions and depictions of violence, brutality and killings]

Vast majority of protesting is peaceful, and protesters attempt to stop rioters and clean up damage

Majority of violence at protests is by police and far right infiltrators

Many of the people who start violence and looting are unrelated to protesters and don’t listen to protesters’ calls to stop

Allegations of Antifa inciting violence are fabricated

Evidence of police brutality and infringement on rights

That’s what I have so far. Like I said above, if you have suggestions tag me and I’d love to hear them.

Let’s all stay safe. We have a lot of work to do.

