The Wednesday Politics Thread Begins Preparations

Hi everyone, hope you’re doing well.

We are a little over four months out from the 2020 United States elections. Elections for President, one third of the Senate, all of the House of Representatives, and some State and local offices.

We are at a crucial moment where we have a chance to salvage the U.S from increasingly authoritarian and violent forces. This can help stop a lot of damage that’s being done to the people in this country, and to a lot of people around the world (in both direct and indirect ways). Right now this relies first and foremost on supporting voting rights, and on electing Democratic Party candidates to any and all positions, at the national, state and local levels.

As many people as possible should take part in the struggle to support voters’ rights and to get Democratic candidates elected. I think those of us who can take part, and who haven’t started yet (like myself), should do so. And for what it’s worth, there are options for volunteering from home.

An example of current local efforts to support voting rights: Texas Democrats plan to create a voter registration army – via Zoom (by Sam Levine)

Let me add, that even if you don’t like or trust the party, I hope you can agree that it’s are currently the only viable alternative to the creeping fascism of the Republican Party, and includes roughly 100% of office-holders and candidates who actually want to make things better. I’m trying to make this not come off as pressuring anyone to do what they’re not comfortable with, but I genuinely don’t see any other way forward at the present time.

Some actions we can take right now:

Register to vote! Check the I Will Vote website to see if you are registered, and to register if you aren’t.

Join Fair Fight, support their cause and help protect voters’ rights and fight voter suppression across the country.

Democratic Party:

Take Action

Find Events (including online and remote events)

Online Organizing

Finally, on a note that’s perhaps more long-term (inspired by a conversation in the last thread – thanks Jem). Commit yourself to help getting good people elected; and then don’t stop there, but rather continue to take part in political activism apart from voting in elections, including actions that will hold accountable the people you voted for.

Welcome to Wednesday! Let’s make this day a good one. Please be respectful and considerate, let’s try to assume good faith and good intentions even in people we disagree with, and don’t forget to take a break once in a while. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel. If you have a problem, you can flag the comment, or feel free to contact the mods at avocadomods@gmail.com.

