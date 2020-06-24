Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: summer reading assignments. Most of us are familiar with the summer reading list from school. How did the assignment change as you went through school? What books did you choose to read, and why?

(hat tip to MisterSplendiferous)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

7/1: how fast or slow do you read (h/t to Troubled)

7/8: books you’re saving

7/15: sentimental favorites (that might not be that good)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

