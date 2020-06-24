Five Finger Discount: Gamecube

Let’s talk about our favorite five games from each video game platform. List and discuss your favorite five (or more) titles from the Nintendo GameCube!

Just like with the GBA, what games and series that started on Gamecube, were last seen on/around Gamecube, or were introduced to the West on Gamecube, would you like to see return?

Next week, get your Dual Screens, dual strikes, dawns of sorrow, and all the others at the ready! It’s time for the surprise “third pillar” that ended the Game Boy’s reign and beat the PSP to market!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...