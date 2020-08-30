WW130: The Avocado Ends With You (Day 4)

All hell broke loose after the Dub Rhinos stampeded everyone’s favorite doggo to Erasure. Players spilled out into the street. Glowing red Noise sigils swirled around them, manifesting one after another. In a brawl this size, there were bound to be more… “incidents”.

Amidst the fighting, a Stellar Flurry aimed toward an enraged Elephant Noise didn’t quite make its mark. Instead, the Mr. Mew’s body. His stuffing bursts from the tear in his fabric and fizzles away into nothing.

Mr. Mew (Nuka) was Erased. He (she) was a Player (Vanilla Town).

Down by the water, another player is about to be struck down. A small dark figure rushes across the street–he can’t watch that happen again, even if it means he won’t exist anymore.

A person in a red hoodie slips on something small and dark that had appeared out of nowhere on the ground.

“Who put this here?”

“Ah, what a waste…” A man in a suit helps him to his feet. “This looks like it would’ve been so creamy and delicious.”

A slice of creamy deliciousness (Nate) was Erased. He was Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard).

“Yo, was that you? You goddamn monster!”

The angry boy in he beanie is back. He rushes the Player nearest to the dark smear of chocolate along the sidewalk.

“I’m gonna get you for that!”

“It wasn’t me, man!” The Player begins to back away. “Wrong place! Wrong time! I love chocolate cake! I would ne-”

The punch connects quickly, before the man is even able to put his hands up to protect his face.

A Dead Man (Longjox Jockey) was Erased. He was a Player (Vanilla Town).

“Gwarsh, there sure are a lot of Noise here. Should we try to help the Players?”

“Of course we do!” quacks Donald.

The spiky-haired boy nods and assumes a fighting stance. It wouldn’t be so hard after all to swing his keyblade around and knock a few Noise into the next plane.

Or so he thinks… until a dark and brooding Noise emerges from a black and grey sigil.

“Goofy! Donald! What’s th–”

M’Goofy, Sora, and Donald (MSD) were Erased. They were (he was) a Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf).

You wake up after the brawl is over. The other Players in the room are quiet and exhausted. At the front stage, Game Master Jam is at the microphone.

“Like a bolt from the blue, it’s time for the Reaper Review! You all get one shot to privately text me your answers before the timer is out! If you get it right, you’ll get something shiny!”

Your cell phone beeps.

Q1: Game Master Jam strives to be ________ in mind, body and spirit.

Q2: Who were the targets of each of the following roles/factions/powers on Night 1 and Night 2? Guess the targets of the Prize Winners, Cop, Doctor, Bodyguard, Vigilante, Serial Killer, Wolves, and Roleblocker on Night 1 and Night 2. Wolves must get 16/16 target answers correct to be eligible to win the prize. Roled Town and Prize winners must get at least 14/16 answers correct to be eligible to win the prize. Vanilla Town must get at least 13/16 answers correct to be eligible to win the prize.

Q3: During the original TWEWY game, what does Neku call Mr. Mew?

The countdown timer appears again on your palm. The burning sensation lingers, but you don’t wince anymore.

“Wha? We have to take tests even though we’re dead?”

The Game Master cackles. You don’t like the sound of that.

This is a Reaper Review quiz mission within the standard game of Werewolf. There are three quiz questions total which must be answered in your QTs. Each player may only answer once. Any evidence of editing your QT answer will disqualify your entry, so think carefully before you hit submit. (Typos happen, so spelling mistakes won’t disqualify your entry.) The first two players to correctly answer the quiz will receive the prize.

Players Goat (formerly Sister Jude) MSD Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) raven and rose dw hoho Player (Vanilla Town) Dramus Side Character Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) emmelemm Mr.OwnGrampa snugglewumps Inndy April sic humor Nuka Donalbain Grumproro jake Louie Player (Vanilla Town) Dicentra Art Cop Narrowstrife Player (Vanilla Town) malthusc Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) Nate Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard) Longbox Jockey Player (Vanilla Town) Backups: (None) [collapse]

Roles Player Faction: 9 14 Players (Vanilla Town)

Players (Vanilla Town) 1 Neku Sakuraba (Cop)

1 Shiki Misaki (Doctor)

1 Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard)

(Bodyguard) 1 “Beat” Daisukenojo Bito (3-shot Vigilante) Reaper Faction: 1 Conductor / Megumi Kitaniji (Wolf Roleblocker)

1 4 Harrier Reapers (Vanilla Wolves) Rogue Faction: 1 Rogue Reaper/ Sho Minamimoto (Serial Killer) Each Faction’s Win Conditions: The Player Faction (Town) wins if no Reapers (meaning Wolves or SK) are left standing at the end of Day 7.

The Rogue (SK) wins if they are the last scum standing in a group of otherwise townies at the end of Day 7. In the event of a tie (1 Wolf + 1 SK + >1 Townies) the Rogue win will take priority over a Reaper win if the Rogue manages to complete their secret mission.

The Reaper Faction (Wolf) wins if…

(Type 1) a single player from the Reaper Faction survives to the end of Day 7 & the Rogue is either dead or cannot complete their mission.

(Type 2) the Reaper Faction makes up at least half of the player population before Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission. If certain hidden conditions are met by specific players by the end of Day 7, the special event gameplay “Another New Day” will be triggered. Night actions are carried out in the order of the player roles listed above. [collapse]

Rules RP is optional, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission. Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. All day kill ties will result in the RNG death of one of the tied players. A maximum of 7 Days will pass in game time unless certain conditions are met by the end of Day 7. A new mission will be issued at the start of each day with a rotating mystery prize up for grabs. Only the first player to complete the mission will receive the prize. The thread will be notified when a mission is completed, but the prize and player will not be named. [collapse]

Twilight is on Monday at 6PM PST. With 15 players in the game, 8 votes will trigger an early Twilight.

Here is the countdown timer until Twilight.

My tag is @JamMoritarty:disqus if you can’t reach me via QT. If that doesn’t work, @lutair:disqus will be able to get my attention IRL. 🙂

