Season 3 of popular Netflix anime Aggretsuko dropped this weekend. Talk about it here! Use spoiler tags please and note which episode number the tag applies to (I mean, it’s not LOST but we need to be polite to the people who wanted to be surprised when Retsuko was revealed to be a clone derived from the alien DNA collected from the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...