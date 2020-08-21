Shoeless Trivia: Trees

Why trees? Why not?
- “But only God can make a tree” is the final line of a much-anthologized poem by what American poet?
- What founding member of the Flying Burrito Brothers died at age 26 and was sort-of-cremated in Joshua Tree National Park?
- What 17 point scrabble word described the plant tissue responsible for the transport of water from a trees roots to its stems and leaves?
- The still below is taken from the video for what 1995 alt-rock single?
- The tree data structure gets extensive treatment in volume 1 of The Art of Computer Programming, the still-in-progress magnum opus of what Stanford computer scientist?
Answers
- Joyce Kilmer
- Gram Parsons
- xylem
- “Fake Plastic Trees”
- Donald Knuth
[collapse]