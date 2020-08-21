Friday New Music 8/21

Hello! It’s Friday! Y’know Fridays? There’s new music! A bunch of new music to check out in fact! There’s of course the return of Bright Eyes, dropping their first album as a band in almost ten years. Reviews seem mixed but who cares, it’s a new Bright Eyes album. Bully release their third album which should be a good time. The Killers new album seems to be getting shockingly good reviews, I still don’t know if that’s enough to make me interested in a new Killers album but… hey I guess I’m thinking of them.
Cut Copy have a new one as well, they’re a band I’ve completely lost track of but they’ve put out amazing work in the past. Thank You, I’m Sorry put out their second album of the year, this time a full band effort with some reworkings of songs off their debut and new songs.
There’s also probably a ton more that’s good that I don’t know about! Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, whatever you’d like – enjoy!:
— 112 – 112 Forever EP
— 37d03d – 37d03d Mixtape
— 47SOUL – Semitics
— AGES – Uncrown
— Alex the Astronaut – The Theory of Absolutely Nothing
— Alex Cameron – Miami Memories EP
— Anthrax – Persistence of Time (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Atramentus – Stygian
— Avi Kaplan – Lean On Me EP
— Awich – Partition EP
— Barringtone – Bonaza Plan
— Basstracks – Golden Ticket
— Benchmarks – Summer, Slowly
— Bent Arcana (feat. John Dwyer and Kyp Malone) – Bent Arcana
— Beta Radio – Way Of Love EP
— Black Elephant – Seven Swords
— Blacks Beach Boys – Blacks Beach Boys
— Blaqk Audio (feat. Davey Havok) – Beneath the Black Palms
— Blue Pills – Holy Moly!
— Brandy and the Butcher – Dick Circus
— Brian Eno and John Cale – Spinner (Reissue)
— Brian Eno and John Cale – Wrong Way Up (Reissue)
— Bright Eyes – Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was
— Brigitte Mena – Element
— Brimstone Coven – The Woes of a Mortal Earth
— Brontë Fall – Finishing School EP
— Bryce Vine – Problems EP
— Bully – Sugaregg
— California Girls – Beat Boy
— Christian Tin – To Shiver the Sky
— Chuck Prophet – The Land That Time Forgot
— Clara Mae – Drunk on Emotions EP
— Cold War Kids – New Age Norms 2
— Courtney Cole – Earthquake EP
— The Cradle – Laughing In My Sleep
— Cut Copy – Freeze, Melt
— Cytotoxin – Nuklearth
— Dan Croll – Grand Plan
— Dane Clark – Songs From Isolation
— Defy Authority – Left For Dead
— Dent May – Late Checkout
— Desert Noises – Everything Always
— Diesel Machine – Evolve
— Donnie Castle – All My Names
— Duckwrth – Supergood
— Dunwich – Tail-Tied Hearts
— Dylan Phillips (of Half Moon Run) – Undercurrents EP
— Eblis Alvarez – Cumbia Siglo XXI
— Eli Winter – Unbecoming
— Entropy – Liminal
— Erasure – The Neon
— Exotic Sin – Customer’s Copy
— Expander – Neuropunk Boostergang
— Evangeline Gentle – Evangeline Gentle
— Everything Everything – Re-Animator
— Freeez – Southern Freeez (Reissue)
— Fitz Pape – From My Guitar at Homes
— Fruit Bats – Siamese Dream
— The Georgia Thunderbolts – The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
— Ghost Liotta – Ghost Liotta
— Girl Friday – Androgynous Mary
— Gooding – Mayday
— The Gravity Drive – The Wildlight
— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 3 No. 1–Oakland 12-28-79 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Guided By Voices – Alien Lanes (25th Anniversary Reissue)
— Guided By Voices – Mirrored Aztec
— H.C. McEntire – Eno Axis
— Happy Dead Men – Vines Grown Between My Eyes
— (HED) P.E. – Class of 2020
— Homicide – Left For Dead
— Humavoid – Lidless
— I Like Trains – Kompromat
— idle threat – Nothing Is Broken For Good EP
— Imogen Clark – The Making of Me EP
— Incantation – Sect of Vile Divinities
— Indiana Bradley – Ghost Star
— Indigos – Indigos EP
— J. Vague – New Life EP
— Jake Is Lloyd – Prey & Predator EP
— Jamie Webster – We Get By
— Jeff Rosenstock – NO DREAM (Vinyl Release)
— Jefferson Starship – Mother of the Sun EP
— Jerry Joseph – The Beautiful Madness
— JJ Shiplett – Crossed Fingers
— John Beasley – MONK’estra Plays John Beasley
— Johnny Iguana – Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular
— John-Robert – Adeline EP
— John Vanderslice – Eeeeeeeep EP
— Johnny Ashby – In Bloom EP
— Josh Turner – Country State of Mind
— Joshua Ackley – Dark Arts
— Juni Ata – Saudade
— Kate Bollinger – A word becomes a sound EP
— KEYS – Home Schooling
— Kid Dad – In A Box
— Kill the Lights – The Sinner
— The Killers – Imploding the Mirage
— Killtarzen – The Goner EP
— The King’s Pistol – Rip It Up EP
— KJ Balla – Resurrection
— KOJ – Home
— Kree Harrison – Chosen Family Tree
— L.A. Witch – Play With Fire!
— Lauren Sanderson – Midwest Kids Can Make It Big (Deluxe Edition)
— The Lemon Twigs – Songs For the General Public
— Lewis – Son on the Floor
— Lewis Del Mar – August
— liar, flower – Geiger Counter
— Logan Farmer – Still No Mother
— Lotus – Free Swim
— Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian – Chapter 1 (Picture Disc)
— Mad Max – Stormchild Rising
— Malik – Spectrum (Demo)
— Maps – EP4
— MASN – How to Kill a Rockstar EP
— Mating Ritual – The Bungalow
— Matmos – The Consuming Flame: Open Exercises in Group Form
— Meridian Brothers – Cumbia Siglo XXI
— Michael Landau and The Players Club – Liquid Quartet Live
— The Milwaukees – The Calling
— Mike Block – Guzo
— Mulatto – Queen of Da Souf
— My Favorite Color – Velma
— My Morning Jacket – Z (Vinyl Reissue)
— Naked Giants – The Shadow
— Nas – King’s Disease
— Next Life – Guru Mediation
— Nils Lofgren – Weathered
— No Joy – Motherhood
— Novelty Island – Suddenly on Sea EP
— Nubya Garcia – Source
— Nyssa – Girls Like Me
— The Obsessed – Live at Big Dipper
— Odina – What I Never Told You
— Old 97’s – Twelfth
— Only Now – Black Wind / Merciless Destiny EP
— The Owl – Preludience and Exaltations EP
— Pasquale Grasso – Solo Bird
— Pat Keen – Cells Remain
— Paul Molloy (of The Coral) – The Fifth Dandelion
— PJ Harvey – 4 Track Demos (Vinyl Reissue)
— PJ Harvey – Rid of Me (Vinyl Reissue)
— Point North – Brand New Vision
— Pozzi – Tyrant
— Precambrian – Tectonics
— Psychlona – Venus Skytrip
— Race Bayon – EP 2
— Rachel Angel – Highway Songs EP
— Red Wanting Blue – The Peppermint Sessions
— Reserving Dirtmaps – Another Disaster EP
— Rey Pila – Velox Veritas
— Roomful of Teeth – The Ascendant EP
— Roomful of Teeth – Just Constellations EP
— Rozes – Crazy EP
— Sally Anne Morgan – Thread
— SAOR – Aura (Reissue)
— SAOR – Roots (Reissue)
— Secret Machines – Awake in the Brain Chamber
— Sepsiss – 11-11
— ShitKid – 20/20 ShitKid
— Shovels & Rope – By Blood (Deluxe Edition)
— Shrapnel Storm – Shrapnel Storm
— Shrimpnose – A Ghost From A Memory
— Simón Mejía (of Bomba Estéreo) – Mirla
— Simon Lunche – Never Knew the Night
— Siv Jakobsen – A Temporary Soothing
— Skyxxx – Madhouse EP
— Sleeping With Sirens – How It Feels To Be Lost (Deluxe Edition)
— Sneaks – Happy Birthday
— Snow Patrol and the Saturday Songwriters – The Fireside Sessions EP
— Sound of Origin – The All Seeing Eye
— Stoned Jesus – First Communion (10th Anniversary Reissue)
— Spun Out – Touch the Sound
— Steven Adams and The French Drops – Keep It Light
— Swamp Doctor – The Swamp Doctor
— The Tangent – Auto Reconnaissance
— THEYRGY – Exit Strategies EP
— Thousand Below – Let Go Of Your Love EP
— Tim McGraw – Here On Earth
— Tommy Siegel (of Jukebox the Ghost) – Another Century Wasted
— Toxic Tito – Bestia
— Troye Sivan – In A Dream EP
— Trummors – Dropout City
— Tucker Beathard – KING
— Turning Jewels Into Water – Our Reflection Adorned by Newly Formed Stars
— Unleash the Archers – Abyss
— Various Artists – Willie Nile Uncovered (Celebrating 40 Years of Music)
— Vicious Rumors – Celebration Decay
— Vita and the Wolf – Anna Ohio
— Volcanova – Radical Waves
— Wafia – Good Things EP
— The Waterboys – Good Luck, Seeker
— Winterhearth – Riverbend Empire (Physical Release)
— Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge – Blitz Sessions
— Zeb Samuels – Vibration Exploration EP
— Ziminy (AWOLNATION’s Dave Amezcua) – Love Language