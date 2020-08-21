Friday New Music 8/21

Hello! It’s Friday! Y’know Fridays? There’s new music! A bunch of new music to check out in fact! There’s of course the return of Bright Eyes, dropping their first album as a band in almost ten years. Reviews seem mixed but who cares, it’s a new Bright Eyes album. Bully release their third album which should be a good time. The Killers new album seems to be getting shockingly good reviews, I still don’t know if that’s enough to make me interested in a new Killers album but… hey I guess I’m thinking of them.

Cut Copy have a new one as well, they’re a band I’ve completely lost track of but they’ve put out amazing work in the past. Thank You, I’m Sorry put out their second album of the year, this time a full band effort with some reworkings of songs off their debut and new songs.

There’s also probably a ton more that’s good that I don’t know about! Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, whatever you’d like – enjoy!:

— 112 – 112 Forever EP

— 37d03d – 37d03d Mixtape

— 47SOUL – Semitics

— AGES – Uncrown

— Alex the Astronaut – The Theory of Absolutely Nothing

— Alex Cameron – Miami Memories EP

— Anthrax – Persistence of Time (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Atramentus – Stygian

— Avi Kaplan – Lean On Me EP

— Awich – Partition EP

— Barringtone – Bonaza Plan

— Basstracks – Golden Ticket

— Benchmarks – Summer, Slowly

— Bent Arcana (feat. John Dwyer and Kyp Malone) – Bent Arcana

— Beta Radio – Way Of Love EP

— Black Elephant – Seven Swords

— Blacks Beach Boys – Blacks Beach Boys

— Blaqk Audio (feat. Davey Havok) – Beneath the Black Palms

— Blue Pills – Holy Moly!

— Brandy and the Butcher – Dick Circus

— Brian Eno and John Cale – Spinner (Reissue)

— Brian Eno and John Cale – Wrong Way Up (Reissue)

— Bright Eyes – Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was

— Brigitte Mena – Element

— Brimstone Coven – The Woes of a Mortal Earth

— Brontë Fall – Finishing School EP

— Bryce Vine – Problems EP

— Bully – Sugaregg

— California Girls – Beat Boy

— Christian Tin – To Shiver the Sky

— Chuck Prophet – The Land That Time Forgot

— Clara Mae – Drunk on Emotions EP

— Cold War Kids – New Age Norms 2

— Courtney Cole – Earthquake EP

— The Cradle – Laughing In My Sleep

— Cut Copy – Freeze, Melt

— Cytotoxin – Nuklearth

— Dan Croll – Grand Plan

— Dane Clark – Songs From Isolation

— Defy Authority – Left For Dead

— Dent May – Late Checkout

— Desert Noises – Everything Always

— Diesel Machine – Evolve

— Donnie Castle – All My Names

— Duckwrth – Supergood

— Dunwich – Tail-Tied Hearts

— Dylan Phillips (of Half Moon Run) – Undercurrents EP

— Eblis Alvarez – Cumbia Siglo XXI

— Eli Winter – Unbecoming

— Entropy – Liminal

— Erasure – The Neon

— Exotic Sin – Customer’s Copy

— Expander – Neuropunk Boostergang

— Evangeline Gentle – Evangeline Gentle

— Everything Everything – Re-Animator

— Freeez – Southern Freeez (Reissue)

— Fitz Pape – From My Guitar at Homes

— Fruit Bats – Siamese Dream

— The Georgia Thunderbolts – The Georgia Thunderbolts EP

— Ghost Liotta – Ghost Liotta

— Girl Friday – Androgynous Mary

— Gooding – Mayday

— The Gravity Drive – The Wildlight

— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 3 No. 1–Oakland 12-28-79 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Guided By Voices – Alien Lanes (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Guided By Voices – Mirrored Aztec

— H.C. McEntire – Eno Axis

— Happy Dead Men – Vines Grown Between My Eyes

— (HED) P.E. – Class of 2020

— Homicide – Left For Dead

— Humavoid – Lidless

— I Like Trains – Kompromat

— idle threat – Nothing Is Broken For Good EP

— Imogen Clark – The Making of Me EP

— Incantation – Sect of Vile Divinities

— Indiana Bradley – Ghost Star

— Indigos – Indigos EP

— J. Vague – New Life EP

— Jake Is Lloyd – Prey & Predator EP

— Jamie Webster – We Get By

— Jeff Rosenstock – NO DREAM (Vinyl Release)

— Jefferson Starship – Mother of the Sun EP

— Jerry Joseph – The Beautiful Madness

— JJ Shiplett – Crossed Fingers

— John Beasley – MONK’estra Plays John Beasley

— Johnny Iguana – Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular

— John-Robert – Adeline EP

— John Vanderslice – Eeeeeeeep EP

— Johnny Ashby – In Bloom EP

— Josh Turner – Country State of Mind

— Joshua Ackley – Dark Arts

— Juni Ata – Saudade

— Kate Bollinger – A word becomes a sound EP

— KEYS – Home Schooling

— Kid Dad – In A Box

— Kill the Lights – The Sinner

— The Killers – Imploding the Mirage

— Killtarzen – The Goner EP

— The King’s Pistol – Rip It Up EP

— KJ Balla – Resurrection

— KOJ – Home

— Kree Harrison – Chosen Family Tree

— L.A. Witch – Play With Fire!

— Lauren Sanderson – Midwest Kids Can Make It Big (Deluxe Edition)

— The Lemon Twigs – Songs For the General Public

— Lewis – Son on the Floor

— Lewis Del Mar – August

— liar, flower – Geiger Counter

— Logan Farmer – Still No Mother

— Lotus – Free Swim

— Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian – Chapter 1 (Picture Disc)

— Mad Max – Stormchild Rising

— Malik – Spectrum (Demo)

— Maps – EP4

— MASN – How to Kill a Rockstar EP

— Mating Ritual – The Bungalow

— Matmos – The Consuming Flame: Open Exercises in Group Form

— Meridian Brothers – Cumbia Siglo XXI

— Michael Landau and The Players Club – Liquid Quartet Live

— The Milwaukees – The Calling

— Mike Block – Guzo

— Mulatto – Queen of Da Souf

— My Favorite Color – Velma

— My Morning Jacket – Z (Vinyl Reissue)

— Naked Giants – The Shadow

— Nas – King’s Disease

— Next Life – Guru Mediation

— Nils Lofgren – Weathered

— No Joy – Motherhood

— Novelty Island – Suddenly on Sea EP

— Nubya Garcia – Source

— Nyssa – Girls Like Me

— The Obsessed – Live at Big Dipper

— Odina – What I Never Told You

— Old 97’s – Twelfth

— Only Now – Black Wind / Merciless Destiny EP

— The Owl – Preludience and Exaltations EP

— Pasquale Grasso – Solo Bird

— Pat Keen – Cells Remain

— Paul Molloy (of The Coral) – The Fifth Dandelion

— PJ Harvey – 4 Track Demos (Vinyl Reissue)

— PJ Harvey – Rid of Me (Vinyl Reissue)

— Point North – Brand New Vision

— Pozzi – Tyrant

— Precambrian – Tectonics

— Psychlona – Venus Skytrip

— Race Bayon – EP 2

— Rachel Angel – Highway Songs EP

— Red Wanting Blue – The Peppermint Sessions

— Reserving Dirtmaps – Another Disaster EP

— Rey Pila – Velox Veritas

— Roomful of Teeth – The Ascendant EP

— Roomful of Teeth – Just Constellations EP

— Rozes – Crazy EP

— Sally Anne Morgan – Thread

— SAOR – Aura (Reissue)

— SAOR – Roots (Reissue)

— Secret Machines – Awake in the Brain Chamber

— Sepsiss – 11-11

— ShitKid – 20/20 ShitKid

— Shovels & Rope – By Blood (Deluxe Edition)

— Shrapnel Storm – Shrapnel Storm

— Shrimpnose – A Ghost From A Memory

— Simón Mejía (of Bomba Estéreo) – Mirla

— Simon Lunche – Never Knew the Night

— Siv Jakobsen – A Temporary Soothing

— Skyxxx – Madhouse EP

— Sleeping With Sirens – How It Feels To Be Lost (Deluxe Edition)

— Sneaks – Happy Birthday

— Snow Patrol and the Saturday Songwriters – The Fireside Sessions EP

— Sound of Origin – The All Seeing Eye

— Stoned Jesus – First Communion (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— Spun Out – Touch the Sound

— Steven Adams and The French Drops – Keep It Light

— Swamp Doctor – The Swamp Doctor

— The Tangent – Auto Reconnaissance

— THEYRGY – Exit Strategies EP

— Thousand Below – Let Go Of Your Love EP

— Tim McGraw – Here On Earth

— Tommy Siegel (of Jukebox the Ghost) – Another Century Wasted

— Toxic Tito – Bestia

— Troye Sivan – In A Dream EP

— Trummors – Dropout City

— Tucker Beathard – KING

— Turning Jewels Into Water – Our Reflection Adorned by Newly Formed Stars

— Unleash the Archers – Abyss

— Various Artists – Willie Nile Uncovered (Celebrating 40 Years of Music)

— Vicious Rumors – Celebration Decay

— Vita and the Wolf – Anna Ohio

— Volcanova – Radical Waves

— Wafia – Good Things EP

— The Waterboys – Good Luck, Seeker

— Winterhearth – Riverbend Empire (Physical Release)

— Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge – Blitz Sessions

— Zeb Samuels – Vibration Exploration EP

— Ziminy (AWOLNATION’s Dave Amezcua) – Love Language

