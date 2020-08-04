Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Carolyn Petit



She worked for Gamespot for a couple years and is currently involved with Feminist Frequency. She is one of the few major professional game reviewers that looks at games as art instead of product.

In the news, Adree Edmo, a trans woman who filed a lawsuit in 2017 to get gender affirming surgery finally got the procedure.

The project of the day is Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi. The debut novel of the writer, it came with a tsunami of praise.

Optional Topic: ehhh I don’t know, I’m starting to run out of topics. What are topics you would like to see in the future?

