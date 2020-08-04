Tilda: The Nominations

David Bowie’s sister from another planet, Tilda Swinton, a British Actress wowing us as very VERY different people in films since 1986.

I was trying to find a GIF or Photo to show her constant metamorphosis, but none were working for saving and posting. Makeup, however, did seem fitting.

I must admit I’m not familiar with most of her more obscure work. I’ve seen the Blockbusters, and a few of the Independents, but looking at her IMDB, I’ve only seen 13 by my count, and none before The Beach.

Also, We’re looking for the Favorite Tilda Swinton Movie, not a movie that she appears in 5 seconds. Sorry Avengers: Endgame. But Dr. Strange will count. So remember that when you vote.

Our first female Movie Star! Let’s find out, shall we?

