This is Xbox’s second summer stream. The first, back in May, was a third-party showcase. Today’s event will reportedly focus mostly on first-party titles. Due to Microsoft’s recent spate of studio acquisitions, this could prove to be very interesting. What do inXile and Compulsion have in the works? And what about Microsoft’s classic franchises? Is Halo going full open-world? Will Fable return? Let’s find out together at 12 PM EDT!

