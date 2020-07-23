Comic-Con@Home 2020 Thread: Thursday

This would normally be the first (official) day of Comic-Con, but thanks to COVID-19 we’re all stuck at home watching Zoom calls instead of actually seeing Wallace Shaw in person as he talks about filming My Dinner With Andre. What RingCentral calls are you excited for today? What news do you hope to hear out of today’s panels? Who would you love to Skype with and read your screenplay to? In order to watch today’s panels be sure to use this link: https://comic-con.org/cciathome/2020/thursday

NOTABLE PANELS (all times are Pacific):

10:00am – Crunchyroll Industry Panel. Adam Sheehan (director of events, Crunchyroll) and Lauren Stevens (events manager, Crunchyroll) discuss upcoming anime & manga coming to Crunchyroll. There are promises of virtual goodies and even a prize giveaway.

10:00am – P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games. Moderator Sam Maggs (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart) speaks with Jill Scharr (Destiny 2), Shayna Moon (God of War 2018), Charles Beacham (Blankos Block Party), Milo Smiley (Spider-Man: Miles Morales), and Megan Fausti (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) about what it takes to write stories for video games.

10:00am – Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel. A major Star Trek event featuring the casts of Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, as well as the brand new Rick & Morty-esque Star Trek: Lower Decks.

11:00am – Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver. TV legend Henry Winkler and children’s book author Lin Oliver discuss their book Alien Superstar.

12:00pm – Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost discuss their new show on Amazon Prime about a team of paranormal investigators who chase after paranormal activity across the UK for their Ghost Adventures-esque reality show.

12:00pm – Cartoon Network Studios First Look. Special announcements and exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie.

12:00pm – Duncanville. The cast and crew of the Fox animated series discuss the show and its upcoming season. Featuring Amy Poehler, Ty Burell, Rashida Jones, and more.

12:00pm – Oddball Comics Not-So-Live! Comic-Con regular Scott Shaw brings his annual panel to the virtual space. Featuring a cavalcade of outrageous, hilarious, and outright offensive comic book covers, Shaw shines a light on the weirdest stuff ever published.

1:00pm – A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+. Coming soon to Disney+, a show that validates your life choices. Featuring Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, and more.

1:00pm – Amazon Prime Video: Utopia. The cast and crew of Utopia discuss the upcoming eight-episode thriller about a group of comic book fans who uncover a conspiracy. Featuring series creator Gillian Flynn, as well as actors John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, and others.

1:00pm – His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session. Cast and crew of the hit HBO program will be on hand to discuss the upcoming season, including “Murray Had A Little Lamb” singer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

2:00pm – Amazon Prime Video: Upload. Cast and crew will be on hand to discuss the series.

2:00pm – IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld. Notable comic book artist and writer Rob Liefeld discusses his upcoming series focused on Snake Eyes. Will he draw his feet? Tune in to find out!

2:00pm – The New Mutants. Writer/Director Josh Boone is joined by the cast of The New Mutants as they discuss their movie that will probably never come out.

2:00pm – Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics. Set in the same world as the hit video game, the creators of Horizon Zero Dawn will be on hand to discuss adapting their game to the printed page with the comic’s creative team.

2:00pm – SYFY: Untold Tales of Todd McFarlane. We’ve got a real Sophie’s Choice here for 90’s comic book fans. Do they watch Rob Liefeld discuss feet or Todd McFarlane discuss capes?

3:00pm – HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough. Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel is back with a brand new series on HBO Max. Ooooooooo!!

3:00pm – NBC’s Superstore. The cast and crew will be on hand to discuss their hit NBC comedy.

3:00pm – The Boys Season 2. The cast and crew will be on hand to discuss their hit Amazon Prime drama.

4:00pm – Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza. Join an all star cast of voice actors and cartoon historians, including Billy West (Futurama), Leonard Maltin, Jerry Beck, and moderator Nicole Yvette Brown (Community) as they discuss the lasting appeal of one of cartoon’s greatest characters, Bugs Bunny.

5:00pm – Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion. The cast and crew of the popular Syfy action/adventure show.

6:00pm – Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama. The A.V. Club’s Erik Adams discusses the famous show with original series actors Joel Hodgson, Bill Corbett, and J. Elvis Weinstein.

