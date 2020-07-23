The Hard Times Day Thread (July 23)

“You don’t know what hard times are, daddy! Hard times are when the textile workers around this country are out of work and got four, five kids, and can’t pay their wages, can’t buy their food. Hard times are when the auto workers are out of work and they tell them, “Go home!” And hard times are when a man has worked at a job thirty years – thirty years! – they give him a watch, kick him in the butt and say, ‘”Hey, a computer took your place, daddy!” That’s hard times!“

“There were two bad people: one was John Wayne — and he’s dead, brother — and the other one is right here!”

Dusty Rhodes entirely improvised promo is thirty five years old, is one of the great pro-wrestling speeches and an iconic moment in American pop-culture, fitting for the man they called “The American Dream.” Take three-and-a-half minutes to enjoy it in all it’s glory:

Enjoy your day and stay safe, everybody!

