The Wednesday Politics Thread Opposes Annexation

Hi everyone, I hope you’re doing well. Cause here in Israel we might be getting worse pretty soon.

Today is the date that was set for the beginning of Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank. Ever since the Trump administration published their ‘peace’ plan, Israel’s right wing leadership has seen it as American carte blanche to unilateraly annex territories, immediately.

Now the day has come, and… at the moment, not much is happening. For a while, many of us have been hoping that Netanyahu would decide not to go through with it (especially since Israeli military and intelligence officials are pointing to it as a potential security risk, especially when it’s so rushed and vague). But we’re not in the clear yet.

Netanyahu has been pushing pretty strongly for this, and according to insiders, he sees this as potentially his greatest legacy, and may not give up on it. Meanwhile, though the Americans have had bigger problems to deal with, they now appear to be appeasing the annexation plan.

So, what can we do about it?

Welcome to Wednesday! Let’s make this day a good one. Please be respectful and considerate, let’s try to assume good faith and good intentions even in people we disagree with, and don’t forget to take a break once in a while. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel. If you have a problem, you can flag the comment, or feel free to contact the mods at avocadomods@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...