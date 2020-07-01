Five Finger Discount: DS Discussion

Let’s talk about our favorite five games from each video game platform. List and discuss your favorite five (or more) titles from the Nintendo DS and its siblings, the DS Lite and DSi!

How do you feel about the implementation of the dual screen design as a whole across all DS devices? Do you think there’s a satisfying way to provide support for those mechanics without allowing it to define the hardware?

Next week, it got the success that the Vita actually earned and deserved, and its existence was so threatening to Nintendo that the insanely clunky original DS model was fast-tracked through design and production. It’s Sony’s PSP!

And if you feel like you haven’t been able to follow all of the game announcements and information you’d have liked to during this hectic summer, check out the first of my new monthly Game News Roundups right here: (coming soon!)

