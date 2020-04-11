Avocado April Madness: Final Four

With great sadness, we say goodby to four more contenders:
Janet
Molly Solverson
Grover
Davos Seaworth
There were two incredibly close contests there, and everyone put up a good fight, but in the end, we crowned four division champions.
Representing COMEDY…
RAYMOND HOLT
Representing DRAMA…
KIM WEXLER
Representing YOUTH…
GRUNKLE STAN
And representing SCI-FI/FANTASY…
DALE COOPER
You’ve trampled 60 worthy competitors to get here; don’t stop now!
Character campaign posters, are here if you want them, although by now I trust that your giffing fingers are good and warmed up: https://the-avocado.org/2020/04/06/avocado-april-madness-round-of-64/
The Final Four will be open until 6 PM EST on Sunday, April 12.