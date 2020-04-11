Best Chinese Food Tournament, Round 4

We’re getting into the homestretch of this competition now! These final matches will be truly grueling.
The highest-scoring winner last time was the eminently deserving Potstickers, winning over its close cousin Wontons with an astonishing 44 votes. Peking Duck was the highest-scoring contender to be eliminated– even its impressive 30-vote total was not enough to compete with the sheer dominance of Egg Rolls.
Many other heavy hitters did not make it past this round, including the mighty Orange Chicken and the exquisite deliciousness of Mapo Tofu. Likewise, team Fried Rice suffered its first major defeats, with both Shrimp and Combination Fried Rice falling by the wayside. The bloodbath will only continue from here. With the defeat of Chive Dumplings, Fried Taro Dumplings, and Spareribs with Black Bean Sauce, the unstoppable trio of Potstickers, Soup Dumplings and Char Siu Bao are now Team Dim Sum’s last hopes.
The lowest-scoring winner was perpetual underdog Beef Chow Fun, squeaking by at 17 votes. The lowest-scoring loser was Red Bean Dumplings, at a respectable 12 votes.
This round we had one tie, between Chicken Fried Rice and Cashew Chicken. I’ve broken in favor of the latter.
A Tear Shed For The Fallen
Peking Duck
Cantonese Roast Pork Belly
Combination Fried Rice
Chive Dumplings
Wontons
Spareribs with Black Bean Sauce
Orange Chicken
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Shu Mai
Mapo Tofu
Shrimp Fried Rice
Red Bean Dumplings
Szechuan Beef
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
Beef with Broccoli
Fried Taro Dumplings/Wu Gok