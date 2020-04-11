Best Chinese Food Tournament, Round 4

We’re getting into the homestretch of this competition now! These final matches will be truly grueling.

The highest-scoring winner last time was the eminently deserving Potstickers, winning over its close cousin Wontons with an astonishing 44 votes. Peking Duck was the highest-scoring contender to be eliminated– even its impressive 30-vote total was not enough to compete with the sheer dominance of Egg Rolls.

Many other heavy hitters did not make it past this round, including the mighty Orange Chicken and the exquisite deliciousness of Mapo Tofu. Likewise, team Fried Rice suffered its first major defeats, with both Shrimp and Combination Fried Rice falling by the wayside. The bloodbath will only continue from here. With the defeat of Chive Dumplings, Fried Taro Dumplings, and Spareribs with Black Bean Sauce, the unstoppable trio of Potstickers, Soup Dumplings and Char Siu Bao are now Team Dim Sum’s last hopes.

The lowest-scoring winner was perpetual underdog Beef Chow Fun, squeaking by at 17 votes. The lowest-scoring loser was Red Bean Dumplings, at a respectable 12 votes.

This round we had one tie, between Chicken Fried Rice and Cashew Chicken. I’ve broken in favor of the latter.

A Tear Shed For The Fallen

Peking Duck

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly

Combination Fried Rice

Chive Dumplings

Wontons

Spareribs with Black Bean Sauce

Orange Chicken

Chicken Fried Rice

Shrimp Shu Mai

Mapo Tofu

Shrimp Fried Rice

Red Bean Dumplings

Szechuan Beef

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

Beef with Broccoli

Fried Taro Dumplings/Wu Gok

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...