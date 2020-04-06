Avocado April Madness: Round of 64

It’s here! Your champions have arrived and they are ready to BATTLE IT OUT. With your help, of course! As a reminder: Campaigning is actively encouraged, and vote-trading is absolutely cool. Do what you gotta do to make sure that your favorite character makes it to the end.
Here are our 64 lucky participants:
Comedy
- Janet — The Good Place
- Tina Belcher — Bob’s Burgers
- Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman
- Fleabag — Fleabag
- Pam Poovey — Archer
- Stevie Budd — Schitt’s Creek
- Richard Splett — Veep
- NoHo Hank — Barry
- Ilana Wexler — Broad City
- Winston Bishop — New Girl
- Roger Smith — American Dad!
- DeMarcus Tillman — American Vandal
- The Monarch — The Venture Bros.
- Darius — Atlanta
- Jared Dunn — Silicon Valley
Drama
- Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul
- Philip Jennings — The Americans
- Molly Solverson — Fargo
- Villanelle — Killing Eve
- Paula Proctor — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Valery Legasov — Chernobyl
- Francis Crozier — The Terror
- Sam Sylvia — GLOW
- Nora Durst — The Leftovers
- Rust Cohle — True Detective
- Bill Tench — Mindhunter
- Emily Malek — The Handmaid’s Tale
- Veronica Mars — Veronica Mars
- Norma Bates — Bates Motel
- Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista — Pose
- Petra Solano — Jane the Virgin
Youth
- Grunkle Stan — Gravity Falls
- Peridot — Steven Universe
- Grover — Sesame Street
- Webby Vanderquack — DuckTales
- Finn the Human — Adventure Time
- Entrapta — She-Ra & The Princesses of Power
- Star Butterfly — Star vs. The Forces of Evil
- Violet Baudelaire — A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Hilda — Hilda
- Eileen — Regular Show
- Ice Bear — We Bare Bears
- Anais Watterson — The Amazing World of Gumball
- Ahsoka Tano — Star Wars Rebels
- Cyrus Goodman — Andi Mack
- Wolf — Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- Cosmo — The Fairly Oddparents
And introducing your Sci-Fi/Fantasy champions…
Sci-Fi/Fantasy
- Steve Harrington — Stranger Things
- The Child — The Mandalorian
- Davos Seaworth — Game of Thrones
- Dale Cooper — Twin Peaks
- Angela Abar — Watchmen
- Summer Smith — Rick and Morty
- Peggy Carter — Agent Carter
- King Richard — Galavant
- Phil Coulson — Agents of SHIELD
- Maeve Millay — Westworld
- Nadja Cravensworth — What We Do in the Shadows
- Nadia Vulvokov — Russian Doll
- Lenny Busker — Legion
- Jessica Jones — Jessica Jones
- Alison Hendrix — Orphan Black
- Mr. Nancy — American Gods
A tie between Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley was decided by coin toss. It’s what they would have wanted.
To get you started in your campaigning, I’ve made a campaign poster for each of the characters who made it here. Feel free to take and use these, or just jump straight to the gifs. Whatever you like!
The Round of 64 will be open until 6 pm EST on Wednesday, April 8.
Campaign Posters
Comedy Posters
[collapse]
Drama Posters
[collapse]
Youth Posters
[collapse]
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Posters
[collapse]