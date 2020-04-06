Other, TV

Avocado April Madness: Round of 64

It’s here! Your champions have arrived and they are ready to BATTLE IT OUT. With your help, of course! As a reminder: Campaigning is actively encouraged, and vote-trading is absolutely cool. Do what you gotta do to make sure that your favorite character makes it to the end.

Here are our 64 lucky participants:

Comedy

  1. Janet — The Good Place
  2. Tina Belcher — Bob’s Burgers
  3. Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  4. Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman
  5. Fleabag — Fleabag
  6. Pam Poovey — Archer
  7. Stevie Budd — Schitt’s Creek
  8. Richard Splett — Veep
  9. NoHo Hank — Barry
  10. Ilana Wexler — Broad City
  11. Winston Bishop — New Girl
  12. Roger Smith — American Dad!
  13. DeMarcus Tillman — American Vandal
  14. The Monarch — The Venture Bros.
  15. Darius — Atlanta
  16. Jared Dunn — Silicon Valley

Drama

  1. Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul
  2. Philip Jennings — The Americans
  3. Molly Solverson — Fargo
  4. Villanelle — Killing Eve
  5. Paula Proctor — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  6. Valery Legasov — Chernobyl
  7. Francis Crozier — The Terror
  8. Sam Sylvia — GLOW
  9. Nora Durst — The Leftovers
  10. Rust Cohle — True Detective
  11. Bill Tench — Mindhunter
  12. Emily Malek — The Handmaid’s Tale
  13. Veronica Mars — Veronica Mars
  14. Norma Bates — Bates Motel
  15. Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista — Pose
  16. Petra Solano — Jane the Virgin

Youth

  1. Grunkle Stan — Gravity Falls
  2. Peridot — Steven Universe
  3. Grover — Sesame Street
  4. Webby Vanderquack — DuckTales
  5. Finn the Human — Adventure Time
  6. Entrapta — She-Ra & The Princesses of Power
  7. Star Butterfly — Star vs. The Forces of Evil
  8. Violet Baudelaire — A Series of Unfortunate Events
  9. Hilda — Hilda
  10. Eileen — Regular Show
  11. Ice Bear — We Bare Bears
  12. Anais Watterson — The Amazing World of Gumball
  13. Ahsoka Tano — Star Wars Rebels
  14. Cyrus Goodman — Andi Mack
  15. Wolf — Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
  16. Cosmo — The Fairly Oddparents

And introducing your Sci-Fi/Fantasy champions…

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

  1. Steve Harrington — Stranger Things
  2. The Child — The Mandalorian
  3. Davos Seaworth — Game of Thrones
  4. Dale Cooper — Twin Peaks
  5. Angela Abar — Watchmen
  6. Summer Smith — Rick and Morty
  7. Peggy Carter — Agent Carter
  8. King Richard — Galavant
  9. Phil Coulson — Agents of SHIELD
  10. Maeve Millay — Westworld
  11. Nadja Cravensworth — What We Do in the Shadows
  12. Nadia Vulvokov — Russian Doll
  13. Lenny Busker — Legion
  14. Jessica Jones — Jessica Jones
  15. Alison Hendrix — Orphan Black
  16. Mr. Nancy — American Gods

A tie between Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley was decided by coin toss. It’s what they would have wanted.

To get you started in your campaigning, I’ve made a campaign poster for each of the characters who made it here. Feel free to take and use these, or just jump straight to the gifs. Whatever you like!

The Round of 64 will be open until 6 pm EST on Wednesday, April 8.

Campaign Posters

Comedy Posters

Drama Posters

Youth Posters

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Posters

