Avocado April Madness: Round of 64

It’s here! Your champions have arrived and they are ready to BATTLE IT OUT. With your help, of course! As a reminder: Campaigning is actively encouraged, and vote-trading is absolutely cool. Do what you gotta do to make sure that your favorite character makes it to the end.

Here are our 64 lucky participants:

Comedy

Janet — The Good Place Tina Belcher — Bob’s Burgers Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman Fleabag — Fleabag Pam Poovey — Archer Stevie Budd — Schitt’s Creek Richard Splett — Veep NoHo Hank — Barry Ilana Wexler — Broad City Winston Bishop — New Girl Roger Smith — American Dad! DeMarcus Tillman — American Vandal The Monarch — The Venture Bros. Darius — Atlanta Jared Dunn — Silicon Valley

Drama

Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul Philip Jennings — The Americans Molly Solverson — Fargo Villanelle — Killing Eve Paula Proctor — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Valery Legasov — Chernobyl Francis Crozier — The Terror Sam Sylvia — GLOW Nora Durst — The Leftovers Rust Cohle — True Detective Bill Tench — Mindhunter Emily Malek — The Handmaid’s Tale Veronica Mars — Veronica Mars Norma Bates — Bates Motel Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista — Pose Petra Solano — Jane the Virgin

Youth

Grunkle Stan — Gravity Falls Peridot — Steven Universe Grover — Sesame Street Webby Vanderquack — DuckTales Finn the Human — Adventure Time Entrapta — She-Ra & The Princesses of Power Star Butterfly — Star vs. The Forces of Evil Violet Baudelaire — A Series of Unfortunate Events Hilda — Hilda Eileen — Regular Show Ice Bear — We Bare Bears Anais Watterson — The Amazing World of Gumball Ahsoka Tano — Star Wars Rebels Cyrus Goodman — Andi Mack Wolf — Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Cosmo — The Fairly Oddparents

And introducing your Sci-Fi/Fantasy champions…

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Steve Harrington — Stranger Things The Child — The Mandalorian Davos Seaworth — Game of Thrones Dale Cooper — Twin Peaks Angela Abar — Watchmen Summer Smith — Rick and Morty Peggy Carter — Agent Carter King Richard — Galavant Phil Coulson — Agents of SHIELD Maeve Millay — Westworld Nadja Cravensworth — What We Do in the Shadows Nadia Vulvokov — Russian Doll Lenny Busker — Legion Jessica Jones — Jessica Jones Alison Hendrix — Orphan Black Mr. Nancy — American Gods

A tie between Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley was decided by coin toss. It’s what they would have wanted.

To get you started in your campaigning, I’ve made a campaign poster for each of the characters who made it here. Feel free to take and use these, or just jump straight to the gifs. Whatever you like!

The Round of 64 will be open until 6 pm EST on Wednesday, April 8.

Campaign Posters

Comedy Posters [collapse]

Drama Posters [collapse]

Youth Posters [collapse]

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Posters [collapse]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...