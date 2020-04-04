Avocado April Madness: Youth Character Prelims

Another day, another bracket! Congratulations to the 16 Drama characters who triumphed over their fellows and will represent their shows in the tournament proper. They are:

Drama

Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul Philip Jennings — The Americans Molly Solverson — Fargo Villanelle — Killing Eve Paula Proctor — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Valery Legasov — Chernobyl Francis Crozier — The Terror Sam Sylvia — GLOW Nora Durst — The Leftovers Rust Cohle — True Detective Bill Tench — Mindhunter Emily Malek — The Handmaid’s Tale Veronica Mars — Veronica Mars Norma Bates — Bates Motel Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista — Pose Petra Solano — Jane the Virgin

Thankfully for my sanity, no serial killers or twentieth-century politicians advanced. The tie between Paula Proctor and Rebecca Bunch was decided at random.

Today we’ll be deciding the champions for the sixteen shows in the Youth division, which are, as a reminder:

Youth

Gravity Falls Steven Universe Sesame Street DuckTales Adventure Time She-Ra & The Princesses of Power Star vs. The Forces of Evil A Series of Unfortunate Events Hilda Regular Show We Bare Bears The Amazing World of Gumball Star Wars Rebels Andi Mack Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts The Fairly Oddparents

Remember, only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING. Vote-swapping between divisions is totally allowed; to see which shows are in the other divisions, check here: https://the-avocado.org/2020/04/02/avocado-april-madness-character-prelims/

To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Youth division. The Sci-Fi/Fantasy division will happen tomorrow.

You went to all the trouble to get your favorite shows picked: Now don’t leave your favorite character’s fate up to chance! You have 24 hours to make your pitch, make your deals, and make the Avocado do your will.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Youth character prelims will be open for 24 hours.

