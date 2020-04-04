Marbula One: 2020 Midnight Bay GP Qualifying

This is it: the final week of the inaugural season of Marbula One. It all comes down to Midnight Bay, the Rainbow Road of marble racing. There are snaky curves, a dark tunnel, and even a railing-free bridge. Our spherical sportsmen and women have risked injury before, but they’ve never risked outright death. This weekend, they will stare the Grim Reaper in the face and thumb their noses at him.

However, before tomorrow’s 16-lap marathon, first the marbles must qualify to determine starting order. For the most part, this an uneventful qualifying round, with Team Momo holding pole for most of it. But then, midway through the O’rangers’ run, Speedy of the Savage Speeders bursts out of the starting block and rockets through the track, nabbing first place away from Team Momo. The Jelle’s Marble Runs Committee decides that this was not an egregious violation of protocol and lets Speedy’s result stand.

That pushes Team Momo down into second place, with Balls of Chaos and Green Ducks getting pushed down into third and fourth, respectively. In spite of that, they’re well-positioned for a good result in tomorrow’s big race. Will they capitalize on it? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, keep on rollin’, baby.

Complete stats for Marbula One can be found at the Marble League Wiki.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...