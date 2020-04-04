WrestleMania 36 Live Thread? (TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT!™) Hosted by Rob Gronkowski®!

So yeah
this is gonna be weird
just use this thread for both nights if you feel like live blogging
Match Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs.
Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
2. WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina
6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match:
The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. One of The Usos
8. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
10. Elias vs. King Corbin
11. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
12. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
13. Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
14. Firefly Funhouse Match: Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
15. Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
16. Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis
jesus christ