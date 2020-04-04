WrestleMania 36 Live Thread? (TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT!™) Hosted by Rob Gronkowski®!

So yeah

this is gonna be weird

just use this thread for both nights if you feel like live blogging

Match Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns Braun Strowman

2. WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina

6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza

7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. One of The Usos

8. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

10. Elias vs. King Corbin

11. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

12. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

13. Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

14. Firefly Funhouse Match: Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

15. Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

16. Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

jesus christ

