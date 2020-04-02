Werewolves 120: Adelaida’s Planet – Day 4

L.Q. “Sonny” Clemonds wan’t really sure what this radio thingamajig he’d swiped from Manitoba Cryonics was. At the time, he thought it was just for listening to music, and Sonny sure did like music. But he fiddled with it and discovered it could pick up other things, like people’s thoughts. Sonny didn’t like what some of them were thinking.

In the pre-dawn glow, as the stars are fading away in the cool blue light, Sonny goes outside to use the Port-a-Potty Veronica indicated you should all relieve yourselves in. He’s surprised to find it occupied at this time of night, and waits patiently until the previous user steps out, slathering their hands with sanitizer.

“You!” he cries. “I know what you are! You’re a no-account space alien!”

The person sighs as they reach the end of the prescribed 20-second sterilization. “A shame you found out, then.”

L.Q. “Sonny” Clemonds (Cop on the Edge-ish) has died. He was the RADIO OPERATOR (Investigator, 100% accuracy).

The next person headed to the portalet doesn’t even notice Sonny’s body in the high weeds.

“Ooh, that feels so much better,” says Dennis Reynolds, stepping back out. He is immediately run through with a bronze dagger. “Shit, that doesn’t.”

Dennis Reynolds (Zecko) has died. He was a PARTISAN (vanilla town).

“Oh thank goodness,” says Betty Grof, checking Dennis’ pockets. “At least he wasn’t an investigator.” She then notices Sonny’s body three feet away, a smash radio next to its outstretched hand. “Oh dear.” It’s the last thought she has before she’s hit over the head with a fire extinguisher.

Betty Grof (Grumproro) has died. She was the HARUSPEX (Vigilante).

Veronica is in such a bad mood that you quietly agree to bury the bodies without telling her. The generator seized up in the night, and she’s going to miss the transmission that will tell her what to do.

“Ugh,” she explains, tossing MREs at you. “Have you ever been left alone with a group of kids, and they’re not your kids but you’re still stuck with them? That’s what you’re like.”

“Would you like some dream pop?” asks Crimes, dragging over her synthesizer over hopefully. She plays a chord and no sound comes out. Looks like she needed the power, too.

“Look, just leave me alone and I’ll fix this. Go play outside or something.” She scrounges through her toolbox for the WD-40, not even noticing the fire extinguisher is gone.

It’s shaping up to be a lovely day for burying bodies. You’re just about done digging the third grave when the catering truck materializes on the tarmac.

“Hey dum dums,” says Princent Vice. “How good are you at cooking?”

“Decent,” says PTA Sharon, narrowing her eyes. “Why?”

“Oh, nothing,” says Vice, making a show of examining his fingernails. “I just heard that God had some bad quiche recently.”

“Is that code for something?” asks Kitty Witless. She looks around. “Help me out. I’ve definitely never done drugs and don’t know what the slang is.”

“Bring me recipes,” says Vice. “Nice, simple recipes, with five ingredients or less. I’ll make it easy on you and say that water doesn’t count toward the ingredient total. The best recipe will win today’s prize.”

Today’s Event: Submit a favorite recipe in your QT. The recipe must have five ingredients or fewer, but water doesn’t count toward the total. (UPDATE: Fine, I’ll let you have salt for free, too.)

You finish burying Sonny and place his guitar atop the mound. There’s going to be a little less music in this haunted world now.

Day 4 will end Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m. EST.

PLAYERS LIVING April LKD – Face DW – Arsene Lupin, gentleman thief E-Dog – The Demoman from Team Fortress 2 Emmelemm – Kitty Witless Flubba Gunto – Caesarbot 3000 Goat – Gort 5.0 Hohopossum – Tiny Tim and Astral Howeird Possum InnDEEEEED – William Dyer, Antarctic explorer Jake (#2, replacing Annanomally) – Crocodile Dundee II Jon Hamm’s John Ham – Nolan Austin, dentist in Sherman Oaks Keldeo Lord Stoneheart – Powerslave Mayelbridwen – Limited Edition Balloon Lady, leader of the Playmobil Owen1120 – The Burger King Sic Humor – Montgomery Burns Side Character – Chris Kirkman Snugglewumps – Joanna Lannister XIII Spiny Creature – Crimes, clone of Grimes Spookyfriend – Sharon Lastname, PTA President Tiff Aching – Living embodiment of “Let It Be” DECEASED BannerThief – Harley Quinn / Partisan Cop on the Edge-ish – L.Q. “Sonny” Clemonds / RADIO OPERATOR (Investigator, 100% accuracy) Grumproro – Betty Grof / HARUSPEX (Vigilante) The Hayes Code – Nora, from Sanctuary Hills / Partisan Jake (#1) – Mick “Crocodile” Dundee / Partisan Lamb Dance – Padparadscha / Partisan Louie Blue – Hieronymus Karl Friedrich, von Münchhausen, known to many as the Baron von Münchhausen / Partisan

Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather – Zap Rowsdower / IADOLANTHEAN Mr. Glitch / Partisan MSD – Robo R66-Y / Partisan

Ralph – Steve Harvey / Partisan Robert Post’s Child – Captain Video / Partisan Sister Jude the Obscure – Mary Pickford / Partisan Tyrone – Chara 8-bit Steve from Blue’s Clues / FREEZER BURN VICTIM (1st Serial Killer) Wasp – Wasp / Carol / Big Jim / Count Dorkula / Zaxaforian Candulor (working together) / Partisan Zecko – Dennis Reynolds / Partisan BACKUPS Tobias Morpheus Lutair Lovely Bones [collapse]

ROLES 15 Partisans (Town) 24 16 Vanilla Partisans 1 Radio Operator (Investigator w/ 100% accuracy) 1 EviSync Operator (Investigator w/ 66.7% accuracy) 1 Medic 1 Haruspex (Town Vigilante)

7 Iadolanthean Spies (Wolves) 6 5 Iadolantheans (Vanilla Wolves) 1 Iadolanthean Hierophage (Wolf Roleblocker)

1 Freezer-Burn Victim (Serial Killer)

1 Adelaida’s Thrall (Replacement Serial Killer) Vanilla town message: Welcome Manitoba Cryonics test subject! You will be a PARTISAN (vanilla town) once you’re thawed out in the future, but shh, spoilers. Your only regular power is your vote, although you may also be awarded prizes from the catering truck. [collapse]

RULES Events Each day will feature a day-long Event, which is optional. A prompt will be given in each day’s header, and participating players are to respond in their QTs. Do not publicize your Event responses (until the game is over; then it’s okay). The winner will be chosen by NPC Princent Vice, the Catering Truck proprietor, which is to say, the mod. I will endeavor to be impartial. Do not discourage other players from participating in Events. I want everyone to participate if they want to.

Win conditions: The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive). Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated. The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person. A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending.

Night actions: There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however. If the wolf roleblocker targets the medic, the medic will NOT be able to doctor their target. Operators (cops): All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all Iadolanthean forces come back NOT HUMAN. The Radio Operator will always get a true result; the EviSync Operator will get the truth two-thirds of the time. The medic cannot medic themselves or the same person two nights running.

Voting: Day kill thread: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying. Catering Truck thread: The item with the most votes wins. If there is a tie, I will choose between the tied items for you. The selected item is awarded at twilight to the player who best completes that day’s Event to Princent Vice’s satisfaction. Event entries are made in QTs and must not be made public.

Dueling: Instant death for the loser. Odds of winning 50%, as selected by RNG. There can be up to 2 duels per game day. The winner of the first duel can participate in the second. The first duel must be finished before the second takes place. You can’t duel yourself. You can’t duel Captain Video. Do not coerce third parties into dueling each other.

There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly. Catering Truck items will always have their effects listed.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here.

[collapse]

