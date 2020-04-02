Best Chinese Food Tournament: Nominations

I guess tournaments are our thing now, so, yeah, here’s one for a subject near and dear to my heart: Chinese Food! This’ll be standard Avocado tournament rules. I’m expecting a 64-entry bracket, but if it’s bigger or smaller we’ll roll with it.

You may make as many nominations as you wish.

To nominate a dish, post a top-level comment beginning with its name in bold.

Seeding will be determined by the number of upvotes each nomination gets.

Nominations will end at 4PM EST on Saturday, April 4th.

